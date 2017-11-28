College women's basketball: UWS wins up-and-down game

The Yellowjackets (3-2) were outscored 16-10 in the first quarter and 20-9 in the fourth quarter by the Pipers (1-3). In between, UWS held a 59-22 advantage. The Yellowjackets led by as many as 32 points with 9:06 to play in the game.

Hailey Kontny of Superior and Hannah Norlin led the Yellowjackets with 19 points each. Hamline's Alaina Quaranta was the only other scorer in double figures scoring with 21 points.

Superior hosts Wisconsin-Stout next at 7 p.m. on Friday.