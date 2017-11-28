College men's basketball: Slow start dooms Yellowjackets

Eau Claire's George Diekelman led all scorers with 19 points and Chris Duff had 17 points for the Blugolds (3-2), who shot 50.9 percent from the field.

Superior (2-4) fell behind 38-24 at halftime after shooting 38.46 percent from the field in the first half. Eau Claire led by as many as 20 points with 4:04 to go in the first.

The Yellowjackets finished 46.2 percent shooting as Shaq Coleman led with 15 points. Vid Milenkovic and Colton Williams each had 12 points.

The Yellowjackets host Wisconsin-Superior next at 5 p.m. Saturday.