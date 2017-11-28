Wild defenseman Dumba fined $5K for water-related incident

Kane, 29, was fined for slashing Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie with 4:13 remaining in the third period of the Blackhawks' 7-3 win on Monday in Chicago. The 2016 Hart Trophy recipient was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

Dumba, 23, received his penalty from the league for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after squirting a water bottle at Jets forward Matt Hendricks at the conclusion of the first period in Winnipeg.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.