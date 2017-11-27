Gophers get commitment from new quarterback

"I can't wait to play for the Golden Gophers! #RTB," Viramontes wrote, using the hashtag for coach P.J. Fleck's "Row the Boat" mantra.

Viramontes, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound dual-threat QB, is from Norco, Calif., and attended Riverside (Calif.) City College. He is listed as a freshman at Riverside, meaning he's expected to have three years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers.

With Gophers coach P.J. Fleck to grant Croft's release from the program, Minnesota's current stable of quarterbacks includes to-be redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan and to-be redshirt sophomore Seth Green, who played late in one game this season.

Out of high school, Viramontes was committed as an "athlete" to Michigan in the 2016 class but then redshirted as a quarterback at California during 2016-17 school year. He left after the Bears made the coaching switch from Sonny Dykes to Justin Wilcox. During this recruiting cycle, his offer list included Kansas, Mississippi, New Mexico and UNLV, among others, according to 247sports.com.

Also Monday, Gophers redshirt sophomore Hunter Register said he will transfer from Minnesota.

"After talking with my family, I decided that after this semester is over I will be transferring and will continue my education elsewhere," Register wrote on Twitter.

Register thanked former Gophers head coach Jerry Kill for recruiting him, as well as Fleck.

"I have learned a lot of lessons from both of the staffs," he wrote. "I feel like the program is moving in the right directions and they will be successful very soon. Finally, thank you gopher fans for your support from day 1!"

Register played on special teams in 2017, credited with three tackles in nine games. The Lafayette, La., native had one reception for 6 yards as a freshman in 2016.