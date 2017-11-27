Hockey: Former Bulldog Morin added to Team USA

Morin and former Boston College forward Haley Skarupa were added to the team on Monday to bring the roster total to 26 players. USA Hockey said in a release it expects to announce the final 23-player Olympic roster — which will include 20 skaters and three goaltenders — on New Year's Day.

Morin has 10 goals and 22 assists in 21 games this year playing for MODO Hockey of the Swedish Women's Hockey League. The native of Minnetonka, Minn., wrapped up a four-year career at UMD last spring by leading the Bulldogs to a home NCAA quarterfinal game. Morin was the 2016-17 WCHA Defensive Player of the Year and a third-team USCHO.com All-American after posting eight goals and 16 assists in 37 games.

Rooney recently backstopped the U.S. to gold at the 2017 Four Nations Cup, posting a 1.67 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in three wins. She is on sabbatical from the UMD program this season and will return as a junior in 2018-19.

Team USA, which is coached by Duluth native Robb Stauber, plays Canada at 3 p.m. Sunday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in another Olympic warmup.