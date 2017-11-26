NFL: Steelers outduel Packers

No one expected anything like it Sunday night, particularly with Brett Hundley playing for Rodgers.

But it went down to the final play again, this time Chris Boswell's 53-yard field goal with no time left giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a 31-28 win.

Hundley, the third-year injury replacement, gave Roethlisberger and the Steelers the full Rodgers treatment with touchdown passes of 39, 54 and 55 yards, but the old veteran Roethlisberger found his go-to receiver, Antonio Brown, in the late going to set up Boswell's game-winning kick.

Pittsburgh (9-2) won its sixth consecutive game while Green Bay (5-6) lost its second in a row.

The duel started early and picked up with Hundley's 55-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams on the Packers' first possession of the second half. It gave the Packers a 21-14 lead, but Roethlisberger tied the game late in the third quarter with a 1-yard fade pass to Brown that tied the game at 21-21.

The game was setting up for a finish similar to the epic 2009 game in which Roethlisberger and Rodgers combined for 886 passing yards in a 37-36 Steelers win on the last play of the game.

Almost eight years later, the teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 21 before Roethlisberger's 33-yard touchdown pass to Brown gave the Steelers their first lead at 28-21 with 8:42 left.

But Hundley didn't back down. He guided the Packers to the tying touchdown on a 12-play, 77-yard drive. Jamaal Williams scored on a 4-yard run with 2:02 remaining.

The teams exchanged possessions and the Steelers took possession at their 30 with 17 seconds left. Roethlisberger threw 23 yards to Brown, who made a spectacular toe-tapping catch. Another pass to Brown, for 14 yards, moved the Steelers into field-goal range. Boswell kicked his 53-yarder with no time left to pull out a Steelers win on the last play once again.

Hundley finished the game with a passer rating of 134.3 after completing 17 of 26 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Roethlisberger had a passer rating of 106.8 by completing 33 of 45 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions.

Brown, the NFL's leading receiver, caught 10 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Le'Veon Bell, the NFL's leading rusher, gained 95 yards on 20 carries. He also had 12 catches for 88 yards.

The Steelers took the opening kickoff and drove 59 yards in 12 plays to score the game's first touchdown. Roethlisberger's 1-yard shovel pass to tight end Xavier Grimble on fourth-and-goal gave the Steelers a 6-0 lead. Boswell's extra-point attempt sailed wide.

The Packers also scored on their first possession, only Mason Crosby made his extra point for a 7-6 lead. Hundley threw the 39-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb, who was running free down the left sideline. Right cornerback Artie Burns had cost the Steelers a turnover on the previous play when a strip-sack by Stephon Tuitt was negated by his hands-to-the-face penalty.

The Packers added to their lead with another first-quarter touchdown. A 54-yard screen pass to Williams was set up by a Damarious Randall interception. Williams' touchdown was aided by the poor angle taken by safety Sean Davis after Hundley had caught the Steelers in a blitz. The touchdown gave the Packers a 14-6 lead with 1:22 left in the opening quarter.

The Steelers tied the score in the middle of the second quarter on Roethlisberger's 17-yard touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant, who ran past cornerback Josh Hawkins and caught the ball in the back corner of the end zone. Roethlisberger passed to Brown for the two-point conversion to forge a tie with 7:20 left in the half.