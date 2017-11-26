College men's basketball: CSS goes 2-0 in Classic

The Saints (2-3) broke away from a 40-40 halftime deadlock with a 52-point second half.

Newman had 16 points in the first half, while Jarod Wilken (11) and Zach Dahlman (10) scored all of their points in the second half.

Sam Thompson, a Duluth East graduate, had 14 points for CSS and Joe Stark contributed 10 points. The Saints, who won both tournament games, hit 9 of 18 from 3-point range.

Rahul Bagga led Luther (2-3) with 21 points.

• Wisconsin-Stout topped former WIAC rival Wisconsin-Superior 67-53 in the other game of the Merrill Thompson Classic. Sam Ortmann paced the Blue Devils (3-2) with 20 points, while Shaq Coleman again led UWS (2-3) with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting.

Colton Williams and Montroy Scott each added 10 for UWS, which split its two tournament games.