Towns, Butler pace Timberwolves past Suns

Towns recorded his league-leading 16th double-double and Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points with a season-high four 3-pointers for Minnesota, which survived another strong shooting night from an opponent. Phoenix shot 50.6 percent from the field and was 13 of 26 from 3-point range despite playing without leading scorer Devin Booker.

Taj Gibson had 16 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves (12-8), who had lost three of their previous four games. Minnesota is off to its best start since 2005-06 when it also started 12-8.

Mike James scored a career-high 26 points off the bench and T.J. Warren added 18 for the Suns (7-14), who have lost three in a row. Phoenix scored 61 points off the bench.

The Suns entered the day as one of the league's weakest shooting 3-point teams, averaging 8.4 makes on 25.9 attempts per game. Booker, who missed the game with right great toe inflammation, was a big part of the limited success with 2.3 3-pointers per game on 35.7 percent shooting.

James and the bench attacked Minnesota from deep. James was 2 of 4 from 3-point range. Dragan Bender and Troy Daniels each hit a three 3s and Phoenix was holding its own while hitting from the outside.

Daniels hit a 3 with 3:49 left in the first half for a 3-point Suns' lead. But the Wolves closed the half on a 9-3 run. Phoenix was 8 of 14 from 3 in the opening half.

Minnesota was coming off a loss at home to Miami on Monday in which the Heat hit a franchise-record 19 3-pointers.

The Wolves' defense showed improvement in one area against the Suns. Minnesota entered the game 28th in the NBA in transition defense, but held Phoenix to four fast-break points. The Suns averaged 13.8 points on the break coming into the game.

NOTES: Minnesota PG Jeff Teague (sore right Achilles) and reserve F Nemanja Bjelica were both out for the second straight game. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Teague and Bjelica were close to playing, but they were eventually held out. ... G Tyus Jones started in place of Teague, drawing his first NBA start. He had nine points, seven assists and seven steals. ... Phoenix reserve G Troy Daniels had 11 points and has scored double-digits in five of his last seven games. ... The Timberwolves four-game homestand wraps up Tuesday against Washington, which is without star John Wall. ... The Suns continue their season-long, six-game road trip on Tuesday at Chicago.