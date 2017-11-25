Snocross superstar Hibbert back on top

But he finished third in the season points and, for the 10-time national champion, that isn't good enough. That season appears to have awoken a sleeping Tucker.

Hibbert, of Pelican Rapids, Minn., seized the lead three laps in on his Arctic Cat and won the 22-lap Pro final at the 26th annual Amsoil Duluth National Snocross on a cooler but still comfortable Saturday night before a packed crowd at Spirit Mountain.

"Last year I was a little disappointed," Hibbert said. "I won a lot of races, but I didn't feel like I was doing my best, so I wanted to come out swinging."

Boy did he, building a lead that ballooned to over seven seconds before he scaled back, knowing he had victory in hand if he didn't make a major mistake.

"Believe me, he knows exactly where he's at, and exactly what he needs to do to win," ISOC announcer Colby Crapo, a former racer, told the crowd over the PA system.

Kody Kamm, the winner of Friday's $10,000-to-win Amsoil Dominator, was a distant second and birthday boy Lincoln Lemieux rallied for third, bringing a post-race podium rendition of "Happy Birthday to You," sung by the winner's circle crowd and his fellow competitors.

Kamm made up some ground in the closing laps on his Polaris but never challenged.

"I got into second right away and Tucker was in front of me," Kamm said. "We were virtually the same speed for the first few laps and then he started inching away, and I just decided to let him go."

Once out front, Hibbert is the best in the business at staying in front. He worked the track like never before at Duluth, going outside and then darting in, knowing there is no danger posed to other riders, and trying to find the best racing lines in case Kamm made a push.

"I couldn't exactly figure out which lines I wanted to take, I just had a couple options in mind," Hibbert said. "Honestly I didn't feel that great out there. It was pretty good, and I was just happy to maintain my lead. I wanted to add to my lead, but I couldn't find the line I was super comfortable with, so I stuck with what I knew was working and rode it to the end."

For the 33-year-old Hibbert, this was his 17th Duluth National Pro victory, with the first coming when he was 16. Now well into his second decade of dominating, he doesn't appear to be slowing down.

Hibbert took his wife, Mandi, on a victory lap with the checkered flag before circling around to the winner's circle.

"Every win is special, but with this being the first race of the year, it's even more important. I wanted to start it off on the right foot," Hibbert said. "I'm super pumped and excited for everybody. We've had a pretty crazy past couple weeks, so I just want to thank my team, because without them I could have never got this done."

26th annual Duluth National Snocross

At Spirit Mountain

Saturday's Pro Podium Results

Pro

1. Tucker Hibbert, Arctic Cat; 2. Kody Kamm, Polaris; 3. Lincoln Lemieux, Ski-doo

Pro Lite

1. Travis Kern, Arctic Cat; 2. Marcus Ogemar, Ski-doo; 3. Stephen Turchanik, Polaris