College hockey: UMD women claim Vermont tourney
Jalyn Elmes scored a power-play goal with 1:38 to play in regulation to give Minnesota Duluth a 2-1 victory over Vermont in the Windjammer Classic title game Saturday night in Burlington, Vt.
UMD's Naomi Rogge scored for the second straight night, this time 7:45 into the game, to give her a team-high nine goals.
The Catamounts equalized 1-1 on Olivia Kilberg's goal at 10:25 of the third period, the only goal Jessica Convery allowed in 26 shots.
The Bulldogs (9-8) capitalized on a late tripping penalty to Alyssa Gorecki as Elmes knocked in her fifth goal on assists from Michelle Lowenhielm and Catherine Daoust.
Sydney Scobee made 22 saves for Vermont (5-10-2).
Minn. Duluth 1-0-1—2
Vermont 0-0-1—1
First period — 1. UMD, Naomi Rogge 9 (Ashton Bell, Jessica Healey), 7:45.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 2. V, Olivia Kilberg 2 (Kourtney Menches, Sammy Kolowrat), 10:25; 3. UMD, Jalyn Elmes 5 (Michelle Lowenhielm, Catherine Daoust), 18:22 (pp).
Saves — Jessica Convery, UMD, 5-9-11—25; Sydney Scobee, V, 2-6-14—22.
COLLEGE MEN
Wis.-Superior 2,
St. Scholastica 1
Jake Hamilton and Liam Blais scored goals and Cole Skinner stopped 22 shots as the Yellowjackets beat their Twin Ports rival in a nonconference game at Wessman Arena in the only meeting between the schools this season.
Hamilton struck shorthanded 9:11 into the first period and Blais scored later in the period for a 2-0 advantage.
Parker Mismash's power-play goal at 17:22 of the third period ended Skinner's shutout effort.
Nick Trenciansky made 28 saves for the Saints.