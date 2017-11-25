College hockey: UMD women claim Vermont tourney

UMD's Naomi Rogge scored for the second straight night, this time 7:45 into the game, to give her a team-high nine goals.

The Catamounts equalized 1-1 on Olivia Kilberg's goal at 10:25 of the third period, the only goal Jessica Convery allowed in 26 shots.

The Bulldogs (9-8) capitalized on a late tripping penalty to Alyssa Gorecki as Elmes knocked in her fifth goal on assists from Michelle Lowenhielm and Catherine Daoust.

Sydney Scobee made 22 saves for Vermont (5-10-2).

Minn. Duluth 1-0-1—2

Vermont 0-0-1—1

First period — 1. UMD, Naomi Rogge 9 (Ashton Bell, Jessica Healey), 7:45.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 2. V, Olivia Kilberg 2 (Kourtney Menches, Sammy Kolowrat), 10:25; 3. UMD, Jalyn Elmes 5 (Michelle Lowenhielm, Catherine Daoust), 18:22 (pp).

Saves — Jessica Convery, UMD, 5-9-11—25; Sydney Scobee, V, 2-6-14—22.

COLLEGE MEN

Wis.-Superior 2,

St. Scholastica 1

Jake Hamilton and Liam Blais scored goals and Cole Skinner stopped 22 shots as the Yellowjackets beat their Twin Ports rival in a nonconference game at Wessman Arena in the only meeting between the schools this season.

Hamilton struck shorthanded 9:11 into the first period and Blais scored later in the period for a 2-0 advantage.

Parker Mismash's power-play goal at 17:22 of the third period ended Skinner's shutout effort.

Nick Trenciansky made 28 saves for the Saints.