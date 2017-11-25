Junior hockey: Wilderness rally for third straight win

Jakov Novak gave the Jets a 3-1 advantage just 37 seconds into the third period. Ondrej Trejbal brought the Wilderness within a goal at the 6:21 mark, and Fricks notched his third of the season eight minutes later to set up the extra session.

There, Fricks beat Janesville goalie Daniel Lebedeff 1:11 into OT, off an assist from Gino Lucia. Eric Gotz had the second assist on the winner, which closed a 3-0 week for the Wilderness, who swept the Jets after upending the Minnesota Magicians on Wednesday.