Prep report: Marshall boys open with easy win

Grannis, a senior forward, scored five times and assisted on three others. He opened the second period with an odd natural hat trick in which all three goals were shorthanded. Levi Stauber and Grif Pichetti both added a goal and three assists for 18th-ranked Marshall, which outshot the Bluejackets 63-7.

VMIB 5, Little Falls 3

Five players scored goals as the 16th-ranked Blue Devils won their season opener at home.

Jake Seitz led the way with a goal and three assists.

Duluth Denfeld 5, Red Wing 3

A day after wasting a two-goal lead in an 8-3 loss to Minnehaha Academy, the Hunters responded to a 2-1 deficit by scoring four times in the second period to defeat the Wingers at Heritage Center.

Jake Marciniak keyed Denfeld's first win under Dale Jago by tallying two goals and an assist.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grand Rapids 72, Princeton 55

Heaven Hamling led all scorers with 21 points, Hannah DeMars and Maggie Miska had 16 and 15, respectively, and the fifth-ranked Thunderhawks won their season opener at home.

DeMars made three 3-pointers.