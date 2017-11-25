College men's basketball: UMD wins on last-second shot

Logan Rohrscheib led the Bulldogs (1-2) with 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting and Brandon Myer of Superior contributed 15 points.

Burns finished with 11 points, all in the second half of a back-and-forth contest. He made a basket in the lane to trim Parkside's lead to 68-67, then canned two free throws to give UMD the lead.

After Bret Barclay boosted Parkside (0-5) back into the lead with two free throws at the 13-second mark, Burns rebounded a missed Trevor Entwisle layup and put in the game-winner with 6 seconds left.

UMD made 21 of 24 free throws.

• Freshman Jarod Wilken was perfect from the field, including 7-of-7 from the 3-point line, en route to a game-high 25 points in St. Scholastica's 84-63 win over Wisconsin-Stout in the Merrill Thompson Classic at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Barnum's Brandon Newman chipped in 13 points and was 3-for-4 from beyond the arc for the Saints (1-3), who won for the first time this season. Overall, they made 16 of their 35 long-range attempts.

Isaac Elliott scored 18 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-2).

• Shaq Coleman scored 24 points, including making all six of his free-throw attempts, as Wisconsin-Superior defeated Luther College 82-73 in the Merrill Thompson Classic. Colton Williams added 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting for the Yellowjackets (2-2).