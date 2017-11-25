College women's basketball: Saints top Sul Ross State
St. Scholastica jumped to a 15-point first-quarter lead and held that advantage throughout in a 65-53 nonconference victory over Sul Ross State on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Zoe Bystrom led the Saints (3-1) with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting, but the rest of the team was 17-for-50 from the field. Michala Walther had 11 points and Holly VanKempen chipped in 10 for St. Scholastica.
Angalyn Latin scored 14 points to pace Sul Ross State (0-4).