College women's basketball: Saints top Sul Ross State

Zoe Bystrom led the Saints (3-1) with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting, but the rest of the team was 17-for-50 from the field. Michala Walther had 11 points and Holly VanKempen chipped in 10 for St. Scholastica.

Angalyn Latin scored 14 points to pace Sul Ross State (0-4).