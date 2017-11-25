Timberwolves' Thibodeau preaches efficient shots, in vain

So, those are the shots most NBA teams strive to get. Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau was asked how often he emphasizes getting those shots to his players.

He started to chuckle.

"Every day," he said.

Excuse the laughter, but Thibodeau repeats the message over and over again to media members on a near daily basis, so it was a good bet his players were hearing something similar.

"He does say those are the shots we want: layups, free-throws and threes," Andrew Wiggins confirmed, "because those are the most efficient shots."

But those aren't the shots the Timberwolves are getting. Minnesota is getting to the line, averaging 26.5 free-throw attempts a game — the third-best mark in the league. But the Wolves are 25th in the NBA in shots from the restricted area (24.5), 19th in left-corner threes (3.1), last in right-corner threes (1.7) and 29th in total three-point attempts (22.7).

Meanwhile, Minnesota is fifth in the league in midrange shots (20.4), one of the game's least efficient looks. So while Thibodeau continues to preach taking analytically friendly shots, it might not be a major priority for his players.

"I think we just play," Jeff Teague said. "I think our team, we really don't pay attention to the analytics, really. We just try to get the best shot possible."

Jamal Crawford admitted he doesn't look for those shots, instead taking whatever the defense gives him.

"You obviously have a plan and you want to implement those things," Crawford said, "but sometimes the game, it's an imperfect science, and you just have to (take what's given)."

While all Timberwolves players note the importance of the three-point shot, Crawford referenced a pretty good wing player who didn't live beyond the arc.

"I think there's more than one way to skin a cat," Crawford said. "And for me, the best player ever was Michael Jordan, and he was more of a midrange guy, so I think you can always get back to that."

In recent years, some teams have aggressively looked for the most efficient shots. The Houston Rockets have led the revolution under the tutelage of coach Mike D'Antoni. This season, the Rockets are averaging 44.1 three-point attempts a game, the most in the NBA by nearly 11 tries, while averaging a league-low 4.8 mid-range shots. It should be noted the Rockets have the second most-efficient offense in the NBA at 112 points per 100 possessions, trailing only Golden State.

The Wolves will likely never hunt threes with the same commitment Houston has shown, that wouldn't best suit their personnel.

"I want guys playing to their strengths," Thibodeau said. "I thought we've been a pretty good attack team all year, so getting to the free-throw line, we're doing a good job with the offensive rebounding."

But he'll continue to ask his team to shoot more triples. Jimmy Butler thinks the key to getting more looks Thibodeau wants lies within Minnesota's offensive spacing.

"If your spacing is right, it kind of puts you in a position to get to those spots on the floor or be able to get into the paint or get to the free-throw line or be able to shoot an open three," Butler said. "But spacing isn't always the best at times, so it always looks all jumbled up. ... If we get our spacing right, it'll come a lot easier."

"Usually when the ball is moving," Karl-Anthony Towns said, "it always seems to be a great shot happening."

Thibodeau likes the direction Minnesota's offense is heading in, referring to the Wolves' sixth-ranked offense, which is averaging 107.1 points per 100 possessions. Part of that can be chalked up to the Wolves' glut of offensive talent. A starting lineup featuring Wiggins, Butler, Towns and Teague is going to score. But, as the offense evolves, maybe it can score more.

"The thing is, offensively, I think we're scoring fine," Thibodeau said. "Obviously there's things you can always get better at, and that's what we want to do."