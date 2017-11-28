Marinucci was referring to what he described as a cracked brace in the roof of the IRA Civic Center, which temporarily closed one sheet of ice and altered the Thunderhawks’ schedule.

He could just as well have been talking about a roster that’s taken more hits than Willie Nelson. On the eve of his head coaching debut, Marinucci learned that Blake McLaughlin, despite previous declarations to the contrary, wasn’t returning to Grand Rapids for his senior season.

Instead, McLaughlin will continue to skate for the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League. He joins Gavin Hain and Zach Stejskal in playing elsewhere this winter, depriving the defending Class AA state champs of three Division I recruits.

Trying times, indeed.

But Marinucci wasn’t throwing himself a pity party. This is the post he’s long wanted — leading the program he starred at.

“I’ve been waiting for this a long time,” said Marinucci, a 1990 Grand Rapids graduate who went on to win the Hobey Baker Memorial Award at Minnesota Duluth.

The early departures of McLaughlin and Hain removed 118 points from the roster. Another Division I forward, Micah Miller, graduated after tallying 70 points. Stejskal, meanwhile, is a big, burly goalie who found his groove down the stretch and became a catalyst in net.

Now, they’re spread all over the country.

Besides McLaughlin, the future Gopher, Hain, a North Dakota commit, is with the Plymouth, Mich.-based U.S. National Team Development Program’s Under-18 squad. Stejskal (UMD) is making saves for the USHL’s Central Illinois Flying Aces.

And Miller (St. Cloud State), who produced 24 goals and 46 assists en route to being named News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year, also is in the USHL, playing for the Sioux City Musketeers.

Throw in standout, two-way defenseman John Stampohar (Fairbanks Ice Dogs, North American Hockey League), who, like Miller, graduated, and this year’s Thunderhawks will have a decidedly different look.

“Obviously, we lost a lot of talent from last year’s team, but that’s the general rule of high school hockey, right?” Marinucci said. “You have to replace kids every year.”

Some years are more difficult than others.

With everyone back, Grand Rapids would have had a terrific chance to repeat in Class AA.

After former coach Trent Klatt reunited McLaughlin, Hain and Miller on the top line entering the third period of the Section 7AA semifinals against Elk River last February, the Thunderhawks exploded for five goals to set up a rematch against rival Duluth East.

In front of 7,000-plus fans at Amsoil Arena, Grand Rapids successfully defended its section crown, clipping the Greyhounds 3-2 in double overtime on Miller’s wrist shot from atop the right faceoff circle.

The Thunderhawks kept rolling, right down I-35 to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. First, they spotted Maple Grove a 2-0 advantage, only to respond with five unanswered goals and a 6-4 victory in the state quarterfinals. Then they upset superstar Casey Mittelstadt and Eden Prairie in the semifinals to initiate an outstate showdown with Moorhead on Championship Saturday.

With more than 19,000 spectators crammed into Xcel, Hain delivered another hat trick to spur a 6-3 win over the Spuds. Klatt’s postseason Twitter plea — #GHUG1M, or “God, help us get one more” — was answered as Grand Rapids claimed its first title since 1980.

When he announced his intention to return in July, McLaughlin said he couldn’t leave after all the support the Thunderhawks received.

Plus, he noted on Nov. 2, “You can never get back your senior year.”

Marinucci knows Division I players aren’t easily replaceable. But the Thunderhawks won’t be devoid of talent, he said. It will be up to seniors like forward Jack Burnson, defenseman Michael Heitkamp and goalie Gabe Holum to steady the ship. Those veterans, and others, have proven more than capable.

“People are going to have to step up and pick up the slack — that’s all there is to it,” Marinucci said. “Collectively, it can be done.”