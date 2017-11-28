Search
    2017-18 Boys High School Hockey Preview: 7 players and games to watch

    By Louie St. George Today at 5:04 a.m.
    Tyler Watkins (18) of Hermantown scores against Monticello-Annandale-Maple Lake goaltender Tyler Klatt during the 2017 Class A Boys Hockey Championship game at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

    7 PLAYERS TO WATCH

    BLAKE BIONDI

    Hermantown

    Sophomore forward

    UMD commit could provide instant offense in his first season of high school hockey

    RYDER DONOVAN

    Duluth East

    Junior forward

    6-foot-3 North Dakota commit already is in his fourth year on East’s varsity

    CHRISTIAN MILLER

    Greenway

    Sophomore defenseman

    Future St. Cloud State Husky debuts for on-the-rise Raiders

    JAKE SEITZ

    Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl

    Senior forward

    Notched 30 points despite playing just 11 games last winter

    LEVI STAUBER

    Duluth Marshall

    Senior forward

    Michigan Tech recruit, who totaled 27 goals and 24 assists last year, has an electric shot

    BEN TROUMBLY

    Greenway

    Sophomore forward

    Like his teammate Miller, the 5-foot-4 Troumbly, an explosive skater, will play at St. Cloud State

    TYLER WATKINS

    Hermantown

    Senior forward

    Hawks’ offensive leader has 34 goals and 45 assists past two seasons

    7 GAMES TO WATCH

    Grand Rapids at Greenway

    7:30 p.m. today

    The Raiders gave the Thunderhawks all they could handle as these longtime Iron Range rivals got reacquainted last January, with Grand Rapids winning 4-1 at home

    Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl at Greenway

    7:30 p.m. Thursday

    The first of two matchups (the other is Jan. 23 at Virginia) between Iron Range Conference and Section 7A contenders

    Hermantown at Duluth Marshall

    7:30 p.m. Dec. 12

    Hilltoppers will try to end their 14-game losing streak against the Hawks

    Duluth East at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

    7 p.m. Dec. 14

    East has won four straight in this never-a-dull-moment series, including 1-0 in Section 7AA semifinals last February; the rematch is Feb. 5 at Heritage Center

    Duluth Marshall at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

    7 p.m. Jan. 9

    Lumberjacks’ seven-game winning streak over Hilltoppers includes one-goal victories in Section 7AA quarterfinals the past two years

    Grand Rapids at Hermantown

    7:30 p.m. Jan. 9

    Defending Class AA champs meet Class A’s defending champs, which also will happen Feb. 15 in Grand Rapids

    Duluth East at Grand Rapids

    7:30 p.m. Jan. 11

    Hey, it’s not a section final at a jam-packed Amsoil Arena, but this midseason tussle at the historic IRA Civic Center will have to do

