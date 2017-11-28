UMD commit could provide instant offense in his first season of high school hockey

RYDER DONOVAN

Duluth East

Junior forward

6-foot-3 North Dakota commit already is in his fourth year on East’s varsity

CHRISTIAN MILLER

Greenway

Sophomore defenseman

Future St. Cloud State Husky debuts for on-the-rise Raiders

JAKE SEITZ

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl

Senior forward

Notched 30 points despite playing just 11 games last winter

LEVI STAUBER

Duluth Marshall

Senior forward

Michigan Tech recruit, who totaled 27 goals and 24 assists last year, has an electric shot

BEN TROUMBLY

Greenway

Sophomore forward

Like his teammate Miller, the 5-foot-4 Troumbly, an explosive skater, will play at St. Cloud State

TYLER WATKINS

Hermantown

Senior forward

Hawks’ offensive leader has 34 goals and 45 assists past two seasons

7 GAMES TO WATCH

Grand Rapids at Greenway

7:30 p.m. today

The Raiders gave the Thunderhawks all they could handle as these longtime Iron Range rivals got reacquainted last January, with Grand Rapids winning 4-1 at home

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl at Greenway

7:30 p.m. Thursday

The first of two matchups (the other is Jan. 23 at Virginia) between Iron Range Conference and Section 7A contenders

Hermantown at Duluth Marshall

7:30 p.m. Dec. 12

Hilltoppers will try to end their 14-game losing streak against the Hawks

Duluth East at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

7 p.m. Dec. 14

East has won four straight in this never-a-dull-moment series, including 1-0 in Section 7AA semifinals last February; the rematch is Feb. 5 at Heritage Center

Duluth Marshall at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

7 p.m. Jan. 9

Lumberjacks’ seven-game winning streak over Hilltoppers includes one-goal victories in Section 7AA quarterfinals the past two years

Grand Rapids at Hermantown

7:30 p.m. Jan. 9

Defending Class AA champs meet Class A’s defending champs, which also will happen Feb. 15 in Grand Rapids

Duluth East at Grand Rapids

7:30 p.m. Jan. 11

Hey, it’s not a section final at a jam-packed Amsoil Arena, but this midseason tussle at the historic IRA Civic Center will have to do