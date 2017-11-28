2017-18 Boys High School Hockey Preview: 7 players and games to watch
7 PLAYERS TO WATCH
BLAKE BIONDI
Hermantown
Sophomore forward
UMD commit could provide instant offense in his first season of high school hockey
RYDER DONOVAN
Duluth East
Junior forward
6-foot-3 North Dakota commit already is in his fourth year on East’s varsity
CHRISTIAN MILLER
Greenway
Sophomore defenseman
Future St. Cloud State Husky debuts for on-the-rise Raiders
JAKE SEITZ
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl
Senior forward
Notched 30 points despite playing just 11 games last winter
LEVI STAUBER
Duluth Marshall
Senior forward
Michigan Tech recruit, who totaled 27 goals and 24 assists last year, has an electric shot
BEN TROUMBLY
Greenway
Sophomore forward
Like his teammate Miller, the 5-foot-4 Troumbly, an explosive skater, will play at St. Cloud State
TYLER WATKINS
Hermantown
Senior forward
Hawks’ offensive leader has 34 goals and 45 assists past two seasons
7 GAMES TO WATCH
Grand Rapids at Greenway
7:30 p.m. today
The Raiders gave the Thunderhawks all they could handle as these longtime Iron Range rivals got reacquainted last January, with Grand Rapids winning 4-1 at home
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl at Greenway
7:30 p.m. Thursday
The first of two matchups (the other is Jan. 23 at Virginia) between Iron Range Conference and Section 7A contenders
Hermantown at Duluth Marshall
7:30 p.m. Dec. 12
Hilltoppers will try to end their 14-game losing streak against the Hawks
Duluth East at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
7 p.m. Dec. 14
East has won four straight in this never-a-dull-moment series, including 1-0 in Section 7AA semifinals last February; the rematch is Feb. 5 at Heritage Center
Duluth Marshall at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
7 p.m. Jan. 9
Lumberjacks’ seven-game winning streak over Hilltoppers includes one-goal victories in Section 7AA quarterfinals the past two years
Grand Rapids at Hermantown
7:30 p.m. Jan. 9
Defending Class AA champs meet Class A’s defending champs, which also will happen Feb. 15 in Grand Rapids
Duluth East at Grand Rapids
7:30 p.m. Jan. 11
Hey, it’s not a section final at a jam-packed Amsoil Arena, but this midseason tussle at the historic IRA Civic Center will have to do