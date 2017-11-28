Team preview: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

Section: 7AA

Key departures: D Reid Davidson (3 goals, 12 assists, 15 points); F Dylan Johnson (21-18—39); G Eric Newman (2.63 goals-against average, .896 save percentage)

Key returners: Sr. F Trevor Inman (7-9—16); jr. F Landon Langenbrunner (15-18—33); sr. F Branden Matteen (9-9—18); sr. D Ryan Nelson (5-10—15); jr. F Gavin Rasmussen (7-10—17); jr. D Dane Stoyanoff (3-19—22)

Loose pucks: A new era begins for the Lumberjacks after ex-coach Dave Esse’s abrupt decision last spring to resign. Esse guided CEC for 17 seasons before departing amid less-than-rosy circumstances. In May, he told the News Tribune: “I chose to resign for various reasons, but No. 1 is, as head coach you have to make sure you’re the commander-in-chief, and basically all the warriors have to be on your side. And if they’re not, what are the issues? If the players aren’t buying into the commander, I’m done. I’m just a little spoke in the wheel. I’m not bigger than the program. I don’t think I’m better than anybody.” Esse’s successor is no stranger to area rinks. Smalley arrives at CEC from Duluth Denfeld, where he coached his alma mater for 13 years. He has some weapons at his disposal. Langenbrunner headlines an outstanding junior class. His point total ranked second in 2016-17 behind Johnson’s, who’s now skating for the Odessa (Texas) Jackalopes of the NAHL. Behind Johnson, the next six leading scorers are back as the Lumberjacks take aim at their first state tournament since 2008. It won’t be easy, not in a section that includes Duluth East, Elk River, Grand Rapids, Andover and Duluth Marshall. A year ago, CEC lost 1-0 to East in the section semifinals. That followed 5-0 and 5-1 regular-season defeats against the rival Greyhounds. In the Lumberjacks’ final four regular-season games, they lost to eventual Class AA runner-up Moorhead in overtime, beat Roseau 6-5 and Grand Rapids 4-1, then curiously had to sweat out a 3-2 victory over Proctor. CEC will learn a lot about itself from late December to mid-January, when opponents include Moorhead, Andover, Marshall, Eden Prairie, Grand Rapids and Roseau, plus participation in the Hilltoppers’ holiday tournament. Smalley admits it was “really difficult” to leave Denfeld. But, he says he’s energized by the change, as well as the Lumberjacks’ demanding, large-school schedule. “I haven’t experienced that before,” Smalley said. “The kids have been a part of it, but not me. I look at it as a challenge. We’re going to go up against some of the top teams in double-A. It brings out the best in you.”

At 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Nov. 25 — Mounds View

Nov. 28 — at White Bear Lake Area

Dec. 1 — Bloomington Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Dec. 5 — at Stillwater

Dec. 7 — Duluth Denfeld, 7 p.m.

Dec. 8 — at Hopkins, 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 — at Superior

Dec. 14 — Duluth East, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 — at Hibbing-Chisholm

Dec. 21 — at Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl

Dec. 22 — at Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27-29 — at Hilltopper Holiday Classic

Jan. 4 — at Andover

Jan. 9 — Duluth Marshall, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 — at Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 — at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19 — Roseau, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26 — Superior, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29 — Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1 — at Hermantown

Feb. 5 — at Duluth East (Heritage Center)

Feb. 10 — Proctor, 3 p.m.

Feb. 13 — at Grand Rapids

2 Andy Acers D Jr.

4 Aaron Moore F So.

5 Kade Bender F Jr.

7 Ryan Nelson D Sr.

8 Jon Baker F Jr.

11 Branden Matteen F Sr.

12 Bryan Broten D Sr.

13 Gavin Rasmussen F Jr.

15 Landon Langenbrunner F Jr.

16 Brendan Durand F Sr.

18 Jedd Anich F Sr.

24 Trevor Inman F Sr.

25 Nick Baker D Jr.

27 Brody Kaldahl D Sr.

28 Dane Stoyanoff D Jr.

31 Dennis Genereau D Jr.

32 Dru Senich F Jr.

33 Reid Sunnarborg G Sr.

35 Wyatt Senich G So.