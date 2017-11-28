Team preview: Duluth Denfeld Hunters

Section: 7A

Key departures: D Jacob Herold (7 goals, 6 assists, 13 points)

Key returners: Sr. F Brady Bastyr (9-11—20); jr. F Payton Budisalovich (5-5—10); sr. F Luke Eilefson (10-8—18); sr. G Benjamin Lafont (4.65 goals-against average, .870 save percentage)

Loose pucks: When Jago was hired to replace Kevin Smalley in September, it marked the third Northland vacancy to be filled by a former Minnesota Duluth player — Kevin Smalley, now at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, also was a Bulldog, as was Grand Rapids’ Chris Marinucci. Jago comes to the Hunters after serving as an assistant at Duluth Marshall. Originally from Reston, Manitoba, he played defense at UMD from 1986-90. Denfeld started last season 0-9 and never recovered. The Hunters, though, showed flashes of competitiveness. They hung with Duluth East before falling 4-1, for example, but never could generate consistent offense. Denfeld averaged 2.2 goals a night and scored one or fewer 12 times. Depth also was a factor for the Hunters, who didn’t have enough players to field a junior varsity. Help should come via an infusion of young talent from a successful bantam team. Denfeld’s toughest stretch this winter arrives in mid-January, with successive games against Duluth East, Hermantown and Jago’s old club, Marshall. Teams competing in the Hunters’ holiday tournament (Dec. 29-31) include Apple Valley, Mankato West, Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer, Owatonna, Park of Cottage Grove, St. Francis and North St. Paul.

At 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Home games at Heritage Center

Nov. 24 — Minnehaha Academy

Nov. 25 — Red Wing

Nov. 28 — at North Shore (Silver Bay), 7 p.m.

Dec. 1 — at South St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 — at Eagan, 3 p.m.

Dec. 5 — Greenway, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 7 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 — at Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl

Dec. 15 — New Prague

Dec. 19 — at St. Cloud Cathedral, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 21 — Superior, 5:15 p.m.

Jan. 4 — Proctor

Jan. 8 — at Duluth East (Heritage Center), 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 — at Hermantown

Jan. 16 — Duluth Marshall

Jan. 20 — at International Falls

Jan. 26 — Thief River Falls

Jan. 27 — Warroad, 3 p.m.

Jan. 30 — at Eveleth-Gilbert

Feb. 1 — at Hibbing-Chisholm

Feb. 9 — North Shore, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13 — Eveleth-Gilbert