Team preview: Duluth East Greyhounds

Section: 7AA

Key departures: D Reid Hill (3 goals, 7 assists, 10 points); G Kirk Meierhoff (1.84 goals-against average, .922 save percentage)

Key returners: Jr. F Brendan Baker (9-8—17); jr. F Ryder Donovan (11-22—33); sr. D Will Fisher (1-6—7); jr. F Jack Fitzgerald (7-8—15); jr. G Lukan Hanson (1.61, .913); sr. F Austin Jouppi (7-10—17); sr. D Luke LaMaster (6-10—16); sr. F Nick Lanigan (12-3—15); sr. F Ian Mageau (9-28—37); jr. D Hunter Paine (3-22—25); sr. F Garrett Worth (21-13—34)

Loose pucks: Once again, the Greyhounds are coming off a one-goal loss to Grand Rapids in the section final. But they bring just about everyone back, including their top 10 scorers from 2016-17, when East was kept out of the state tournament for the second time in as many years following a string of seven straight appearances. Eleven Greyhounds made the fall Elite League, an almost unheard of number. Donovan has committed to North Dakota. Mageau will miss time early in the season after tearing the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. East was 5-3-1 at the end of last December before going on an 11-3 surge that featured a 5-0 thumping of Grand Rapids. Fitzgerald is the son of former Greyhound and Minnesota Duluth Bulldog Rusty Fitzgerald. Hanson has big skates to fill with the graduation of two-year starter Meierhoff. Lanigan missed the entire soccer season with a knee injury, but he’s expected to return about the same time as Mageau. Players like Worth, Mageau, LaMaster and even Donovan were on the last East team to reach a state final, in 2015. “We haven’t had a real junior-senior team since that year,” Randolph, who comes in with 597 career wins, said of his club’s veteran presence. Worth skated for the Minnesota Wilderness for two games in early November, tallying three points.

At 7 p.m., unless noted

Home games at Heritage Center

Dec. 1 — at White Bear Lake Area, 6:30 p.m .

Dec. 2 — Wayzata, 3 p.m.

Dec. 7 — at Bemidji

Dec. 9 — Andover, 3 p.m.

Dec. 14 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Dec. 19 — Centennial

Dec. 21 — Duluth Marshall

Dec. 23 — Lakeville North, 3 p.m.

Dec. 30 — Blaine, 3 p.m.

Jan. 5 — at Stillwater

Jan. 6 — at Minnetonka, 3 p.m.

Jan. 8 — Duluth Denfeld

Jan. 11 — at Grand Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 — at Eden Prairie, 4 p.m.

Jan. 19 — Brainerd

Jan. 20 — Roseau, noon

Jan. 23 — at Forest Lake

Jan. 25 — Prior Lake

Jan. 27 — Bloomington Jefferson, 12:45 p.m.

Jan. 30 — Anoka, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 — at Superior, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 — Elk River, 1 p.m.

Feb. 5 — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 — Lakeville South, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 13 — at Maple Grove

4 Will Fisher D Sr.

5 Garrett Worth F Sr.

8 Austin Jouppi F Sr.

11 Nick Lanigan F Sr.

15 Ricky Lyle F Jr.

20 Hunter Paine D Jr.

21 Carson Cochran D Jr.

22 Ryder Donovan F Jr.

23 Ian Mageau F Sr.

24 Jack Fitzgerald F Jr.

25 Luke LeMaster D Sr.

28 Logan Anderson F So.

30 Lukan Hanson G Jr.

37 Brendan Baker F Jr.