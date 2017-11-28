Team preview: Duluth East Greyhounds
Coach: Mike Randolph, 29th season
2016-17 record: 18-9-1
Conference: Independent
Section: 7AA
Key departures: D Reid Hill (3 goals, 7 assists, 10 points); G Kirk Meierhoff (1.84 goals-against average, .922 save percentage)
Key returners: Jr. F Brendan Baker (9-8—17); jr. F Ryder Donovan (11-22—33); sr. D Will Fisher (1-6—7); jr. F Jack Fitzgerald (7-8—15); jr. G Lukan Hanson (1.61, .913); sr. F Austin Jouppi (7-10—17); sr. D Luke LaMaster (6-10—16); sr. F Nick Lanigan (12-3—15); sr. F Ian Mageau (9-28—37); jr. D Hunter Paine (3-22—25); sr. F Garrett Worth (21-13—34)
Loose pucks: Once again, the Greyhounds are coming off a one-goal loss to Grand Rapids in the section final. But they bring just about everyone back, including their top 10 scorers from 2016-17, when East was kept out of the state tournament for the second time in as many years following a string of seven straight appearances. Eleven Greyhounds made the fall Elite League, an almost unheard of number. Donovan has committed to North Dakota. Mageau will miss time early in the season after tearing the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. East was 5-3-1 at the end of last December before going on an 11-3 surge that featured a 5-0 thumping of Grand Rapids. Fitzgerald is the son of former Greyhound and Minnesota Duluth Bulldog Rusty Fitzgerald. Hanson has big skates to fill with the graduation of two-year starter Meierhoff. Lanigan missed the entire soccer season with a knee injury, but he’s expected to return about the same time as Mageau. Players like Worth, Mageau, LaMaster and even Donovan were on the last East team to reach a state final, in 2015. “We haven’t had a real junior-senior team since that year,” Randolph, who comes in with 597 career wins, said of his club’s veteran presence. Worth skated for the Minnesota Wilderness for two games in early November, tallying three points.SCHEDULE
At 7 p.m., unless noted
Home games at Heritage Center
Dec. 1 — at White Bear Lake Area, 6:30 p.m .
Dec. 2 — Wayzata, 3 p.m.
Dec. 7 — at Bemidji
Dec. 9 — Andover, 3 p.m.
Dec. 14 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton
Dec. 19 — Centennial
Dec. 21 — Duluth Marshall
Dec. 23 — Lakeville North, 3 p.m.
Dec. 30 — Blaine, 3 p.m.
Jan. 5 — at Stillwater
Jan. 6 — at Minnetonka, 3 p.m.
Jan. 8 — Duluth Denfeld
Jan. 11 — at Grand Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 — at Eden Prairie, 4 p.m.
Jan. 19 — Brainerd
Jan. 20 — Roseau, noon
Jan. 23 — at Forest Lake
Jan. 25 — Prior Lake
Jan. 27 — Bloomington Jefferson, 12:45 p.m.
Jan. 30 — Anoka, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 1 — at Superior, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 3 — Elk River, 1 p.m.
Feb. 5 — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 — Lakeville South, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 13 — at Maple GroveROSTER
4 Will Fisher D Sr.
5 Garrett Worth F Sr.
8 Austin Jouppi F Sr.
11 Nick Lanigan F Sr.
15 Ricky Lyle F Jr.
20 Hunter Paine D Jr.
21 Carson Cochran D Jr.
22 Ryder Donovan F Jr.
23 Ian Mageau F Sr.
24 Jack Fitzgerald F Jr.
25 Luke LeMaster D Sr.
28 Logan Anderson F So.
30 Lukan Hanson G Jr.
37 Brendan Baker F Jr.