Team preview: Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers

Section: 7AA

Key departures: D Joe Liberty (1 goal, 11 assists, 12 points); F Troy Shold (10-22—32)

Key returners: Sr. G Cam Brandt (2.37 goals-against average, .899 save percentage); jr. F Keelan Golat (9-14—23); sr. F George Grannis (16-31—47); jr. D Peter Hansen (5-14—19); soph. D Nolan Krenzen (2-11—13); sr. F Levi Stauber (27-24—51); sr. D Willy Stauber (7-18—25); jr. F Carter Sullivan (12-7—19)

Loose pucks: The Hilltoppers experienced a four-win improvement in their second season in Class AA, which ended the same as their first — a 2-1 loss at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the quarterfinals of the section playoffs. Levi Stauber, whose lethal shot, Flaherty says, is “NHL-caliber right now,” has committed to Michigan Tech. Stauber might not be the last college recruit from this up-and-coming group. “We think we have more Division I (players) on our team right now,” Flaherty said in August. “Our top guys are really high-end.” Stauber’s father, Pete Stauber, is running for the 8th Congressional District seat currently held by Rick Nolan. The playmaking Grannis is smooth on his skates. Willy Stauber, Levi’s cousin, is one of the area’s best blueliners. With just about everyone back, look for Marshall to take another step forward and join the upper half of a loaded section. This “looks like the deepest Section 7AA has ever been,” Flaherty said. The Hilltopper Holiday Classic continues to attract top teams from around the state. The field for the Dec. 27-29 tournament at Mars Lakeview Arena includes Hermantown, CEC, Anoka, Bemidji, Brainerd, Roseville and Wayzata.

Home games at Mars Lakeview Arena

Nov. 25 — Cambridge-Isanti

Nov. 28 — at Proctor, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 1 — Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 — Rochester Century, 2 p.m.

Dec. 5 — at Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 — Minnetonka, 3 p.m.

Dec. 12 — Hermantown, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 — St. Louis Park, 3 p.m.

Dec. 21 — at Duluth East (Heritage Center), 7 p.m.

Jan. 4 — at Superior, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 — Maple Grove, 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 9 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 — at Champlin Park, 3 p.m.

Jan. 15 — at Duluth Denfeld (Heritage Center), 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 — at Wayzata, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 — at Blake, 2 p.m.

Jan. 23 — Grand Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 — at Andover, 2 p.m.

Jan. 30 — Hibbing-Chisholm, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 — St. Thomas Academy, 3 p.m.

Feb. 10 — Hill-Murray, 1 p.m.

Feb. 13 — at Greenway, 7:30 p.m.

3 Charlie Kleinschmidt F So.

4 Ethan Evjen F Sr.

5 Dakota Oman F So.

7 George Grannis F Sr.

8 Griffin Pichetti D So.

9 Royce Pichetti D Sr.

10 Nolan Krenzen D So.

12 Aiden Bachand F Jr.

13 Keelan Golat F Jr.

14 Carter Sullivan F Jr.

15 Devin Wilson F Sr.

18 Peter Hansen D Jr.

19 John Ribich F Sr.

20 Willy Stauber D Sr.

21 Levi Stauber F Sr.

22 Cole Maccoux F Jr.

27 Vance Johnson F Fr.

28 Blake Bachand D So.

30 Alex Busick G Jr.

31 Cam Brandt G Sr.