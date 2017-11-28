Team preview: Ely Timberwolves

Section: 7A

Key departures: G Lori Huseby (3.81 goals-against average, .893 save percentage); D Joe Pierce (14 goals, 20 assists, 34 points); F Jon Wenzel (11-9—20)

Key returners: Jr. F Nick Mattila (29-8—37); sr. F Gage Merhar (10-4—14); sr. F Thomas Montana (5-6—11); soph. F Luke Olson (3-9—12)

Loose pucks: When the Timberwolves went 7-16-1 in 2015-16, Johnson’s debut season, it represented their most wins since 2008-09. So it took some digging to find the last time Ely appeared in the win column as much as it did last winter. The verdict? 2001-02, when then-coach Bob Bestul’s club went 14-10. The Timberwolves even defeated Duluth Central in the opener of the Section 7A playoffs that year. More forward progress will be tough this time around thanks to the loss of 14 players. Young Ely has only six returners. “The Timberwolves were on the verge of possibly having to forfeit the program due to numbers. … It will be a learning experience this season and next season, but the future looks bright after that,” Johnson wrote in an email, noting strong youth participation. Pierce, a dynamic freshman defenseman and Ely’s second-leading scorer as an eighth-grader, is now playing bantam hockey at Hermantown. Huseby, meanwhile, is a college rookie on the St. Scholastica women’s team. She turned in shutouts in her first two starts for the Saints. Mattila scored two or more goals in nine games. The Timberwolves ended the regular season winning four of five.

At 7 p.m., unless noted

Nov. 24 — Kittson Central

Nov. 25 — Kittson Central

Dec. 2 — at Wadena-Deer Creek, 2 p.m.

Dec. 9 -— MayPort (N.D.), 2 p.m.

Dec. 12 — at Eveleth-Gilbert (Hoyt Lakes), 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 — at International Falls

Jan. 6 — Lake of the Woods, 2 p.m.

Jan. 9 — Eveleth-Gilbert

Jan. 12 — at Bagley-Fosston

Jan. 19 — Red Lake Falls

Jan. 20 — Red Lake Falls, 2 p.m.

Jan. 23 — Proctor, 6 p.m.

Feb. 2 — Bagley-Fosston, 6 p.m.

Feb. 6 — North Shore

Feb. 10 — at Lake of the Woods, 2 p.m.

Feb. 13 — Moose Lake Area, 6 p.m

3 Nick Mattil F Jr.

5 Austin Meskill F Jr.

6 Gage Merhar F Sr.

7 Thomas Montana F Sr.

11 Sean Prigge F So.

12 Luke Olson F So.

17 Matthew Gerzin F Sr.

19 Dalton Schreffler F So.

21 Brandon Hanson D Sr.

24 Jeremiah Kaercher F Jr.