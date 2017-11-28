Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Team preview: Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears

    By Louie St. George Today at 3:14 a.m.
    Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears

    Coach: Jeff Torrel, seventh season

    2016-17 record: 15-11

    Conference: Iron Range

    Section: 7A

    Key departures: F Cooper Dosan (18 goals, 18 assists, 36 points); D Evan Hendrickson (3-8—11); D Aaron Koivunen (12-32—44); F Max Roberts (22-10—32); G Ashton Sandnas (3.36 goals-against average, .893 save percentage)

    Key returners: Soph. D Gage Everson (4-5—9); sr. F Cody Hendrickson (31-35—66); jr. F Josh James (9-3—12); jr. F Bryce Kopp (0-6—6); jr. F Gavin Maki (9-7—16)

    Loose pucks: The Northland’s annual sentimental favorite, Eveleth-Gilbert brings back one of the area’s leading scorers in Cody Hendrickson, who had a goal in all but six of the Golden Bears’ 26 games. Replacing the offensive punch that graduated will be difficult. Koivunen, a News Tribune All-Area second-team selection who’s now working the blue line at Concordia-Moorhead, was a terrific two-way player. Both he and Hendrickson had a point in every game but one. A 4-3 win over Coon Rapids last Dec. 29 kicked off a 12-game stretch in which Eveleth-Gilbert went 10-2. During that run, the Golden Bears lost one-goal affairs to Princeton and Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl. Their 15 victories — seven more than 2015-16 — were the most since a 16-10 finish in 2002-03. Sandnas played nearly every minute in net. Strange stat: Of Eveleth-Gilbert’s seven IRC contests last year, five were decided by one goal. The Golden Bears were 2-5 in the conference. They averaged 4.6 goals per game overall. Torrel, whose program features a large, 25-member sophomore class, says Eveleth-Gilbert could be even better this season if it can shore up its defense. “We would like to be a top-four section team competing to get to the section championship game,” he wrote in an email.

    SCHEDULE

    At 7:30 p.m., unless noted

    Nov. 24 — Red Wing

    Nov. 25 — Minnehaha Academy

    Nov. 30 — at Hibbing-Chisholm

    Dec. 5 — International Falls

    Dec. 8 — Northern Lakes

    Dec. 12 — Ely

    Dec. 14 — Proctor

    Dec. 16 — Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl

    Dec. 19 — at Greenway

    Dec. 22 — Greenway

    Jan. 6 — Rochester Mayo, 1 p.m.

    Jan. 9 — at Ely, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 14 — Princeton, 2 p.m.

    Jan. 16 — International Falls

    Jan. 23 — at North Shore, 7 p.m.

    Jan. 27 — at Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl

    Jan. 30 — Duluth Denfeld

    Feb. 2 — at Proctor

    Feb. 8 — Hibbing-Chisholm

    Feb. 9 — at Hermantown

    Feb. 13 — at Duluth Denfeld (Heritage Center)

    Feb. 15 — North Shore

    ROSTER

    1 Baylee Grahek G

    2 Payton Gregorich F

    4 Richie Erickson F

    5 Will Troutwine D

    6 Dillon Pionk F

    7 Cole Meyer F

    9 Bryce Kopp F

    11 Cody Hendrickson F

    12 Bobby Lind D

    14 Elliot Van Orsdel F

    15 Nick Beaudette D

    17 Josh James F

    20 Gage Everson D

    22 Gavin Maki F

    25 Adam Erie D

    26 Nathan Tassoni F

    27 Trentin Pocrinich F

    31 Kodi Intihar G

    38 Jack Halliday F

    42 Lucas Hultman D

    Explore related topics:sportsboys hockeyEveleth-Gilbertgolden bears2017 Boys High School Hockey PreviewSportspreps
    Advertisement
    randomness