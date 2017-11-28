Team preview: Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears
Coach: Jeff Torrel, seventh season
2016-17 record: 15-11
Conference: Iron Range
Section: 7A
Key departures: F Cooper Dosan (18 goals, 18 assists, 36 points); D Evan Hendrickson (3-8—11); D Aaron Koivunen (12-32—44); F Max Roberts (22-10—32); G Ashton Sandnas (3.36 goals-against average, .893 save percentage)
Key returners: Soph. D Gage Everson (4-5—9); sr. F Cody Hendrickson (31-35—66); jr. F Josh James (9-3—12); jr. F Bryce Kopp (0-6—6); jr. F Gavin Maki (9-7—16)
Loose pucks: The Northland’s annual sentimental favorite, Eveleth-Gilbert brings back one of the area’s leading scorers in Cody Hendrickson, who had a goal in all but six of the Golden Bears’ 26 games. Replacing the offensive punch that graduated will be difficult. Koivunen, a News Tribune All-Area second-team selection who’s now working the blue line at Concordia-Moorhead, was a terrific two-way player. Both he and Hendrickson had a point in every game but one. A 4-3 win over Coon Rapids last Dec. 29 kicked off a 12-game stretch in which Eveleth-Gilbert went 10-2. During that run, the Golden Bears lost one-goal affairs to Princeton and Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl. Their 15 victories — seven more than 2015-16 — were the most since a 16-10 finish in 2002-03. Sandnas played nearly every minute in net. Strange stat: Of Eveleth-Gilbert’s seven IRC contests last year, five were decided by one goal. The Golden Bears were 2-5 in the conference. They averaged 4.6 goals per game overall. Torrel, whose program features a large, 25-member sophomore class, says Eveleth-Gilbert could be even better this season if it can shore up its defense. “We would like to be a top-four section team competing to get to the section championship game,” he wrote in an email.SCHEDULE
At 7:30 p.m., unless noted
Nov. 24 — Red Wing
Nov. 25 — Minnehaha Academy
Nov. 30 — at Hibbing-Chisholm
Dec. 5 — International Falls
Dec. 8 — Northern Lakes
Dec. 12 — Ely
Dec. 14 — Proctor
Dec. 16 — Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl
Dec. 19 — at Greenway
Dec. 22 — Greenway
Jan. 6 — Rochester Mayo, 1 p.m.
Jan. 9 — at Ely, 7 p.m.
Jan. 14 — Princeton, 2 p.m.
Jan. 16 — International Falls
Jan. 23 — at North Shore, 7 p.m.
Jan. 27 — at Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl
Jan. 30 — Duluth Denfeld
Feb. 2 — at Proctor
Feb. 8 — Hibbing-Chisholm
Feb. 9 — at Hermantown
Feb. 13 — at Duluth Denfeld (Heritage Center)
Feb. 15 — North ShoreROSTER
1 Baylee Grahek G
2 Payton Gregorich F
4 Richie Erickson F
5 Will Troutwine D
6 Dillon Pionk F
7 Cole Meyer F
9 Bryce Kopp F
11 Cody Hendrickson F
12 Bobby Lind D
14 Elliot Van Orsdel F
15 Nick Beaudette D
17 Josh James F
20 Gage Everson D
22 Gavin Maki F
25 Adam Erie D
26 Nathan Tassoni F
27 Trentin Pocrinich F
31 Kodi Intihar G
38 Jack Halliday F
42 Lucas Hultman D