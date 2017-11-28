Team preview: Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears

Section: 7A

Key departures: F Cooper Dosan (18 goals, 18 assists, 36 points); D Evan Hendrickson (3-8—11); D Aaron Koivunen (12-32—44); F Max Roberts (22-10—32); G Ashton Sandnas (3.36 goals-against average, .893 save percentage)

Key returners: Soph. D Gage Everson (4-5—9); sr. F Cody Hendrickson (31-35—66); jr. F Josh James (9-3—12); jr. F Bryce Kopp (0-6—6); jr. F Gavin Maki (9-7—16)

Loose pucks: The Northland’s annual sentimental favorite, Eveleth-Gilbert brings back one of the area’s leading scorers in Cody Hendrickson, who had a goal in all but six of the Golden Bears’ 26 games. Replacing the offensive punch that graduated will be difficult. Koivunen, a News Tribune All-Area second-team selection who’s now working the blue line at Concordia-Moorhead, was a terrific two-way player. Both he and Hendrickson had a point in every game but one. A 4-3 win over Coon Rapids last Dec. 29 kicked off a 12-game stretch in which Eveleth-Gilbert went 10-2. During that run, the Golden Bears lost one-goal affairs to Princeton and Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl. Their 15 victories — seven more than 2015-16 — were the most since a 16-10 finish in 2002-03. Sandnas played nearly every minute in net. Strange stat: Of Eveleth-Gilbert’s seven IRC contests last year, five were decided by one goal. The Golden Bears were 2-5 in the conference. They averaged 4.6 goals per game overall. Torrel, whose program features a large, 25-member sophomore class, says Eveleth-Gilbert could be even better this season if it can shore up its defense. “We would like to be a top-four section team competing to get to the section championship game,” he wrote in an email.

At 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Nov. 24 — Red Wing

Nov. 25 — Minnehaha Academy

Nov. 30 — at Hibbing-Chisholm

Dec. 5 — International Falls

Dec. 8 — Northern Lakes

Dec. 12 — Ely

Dec. 14 — Proctor

Dec. 16 — Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl

Dec. 19 — at Greenway

Dec. 22 — Greenway

Jan. 6 — Rochester Mayo, 1 p.m.

Jan. 9 — at Ely, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 — Princeton, 2 p.m.

Jan. 16 — International Falls

Jan. 23 — at North Shore, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 — at Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl

Jan. 30 — Duluth Denfeld

Feb. 2 — at Proctor

Feb. 8 — Hibbing-Chisholm

Feb. 9 — at Hermantown

Feb. 13 — at Duluth Denfeld (Heritage Center)

Feb. 15 — North Shore

1 Baylee Grahek G

2 Payton Gregorich F

4 Richie Erickson F

5 Will Troutwine D

6 Dillon Pionk F

7 Cole Meyer F

9 Bryce Kopp F

11 Cody Hendrickson F

12 Bobby Lind D

14 Elliot Van Orsdel F

15 Nick Beaudette D

17 Josh James F

20 Gage Everson D

22 Gavin Maki F

25 Adam Erie D

26 Nathan Tassoni F

27 Trentin Pocrinich F

31 Kodi Intihar G

38 Jack Halliday F

42 Lucas Hultman D