Team preview: Grand Rapids Thunderhawks

Section: 7AA

Key departures: D Drake Anderson (7 goals, 12 assists, 19 points); F Keaghan Graeber (9-13—22); F Gavin Hain (31-27—58); F Blake McLaughlin (22-38—60); F Micah Miller (24-46—70); D John Stampohar (16-19—35); G Zach Stejskal (2.51 goals-against average, .922 save percentage)

Key returners: Sr. F Jack Burnson (9-8—17); sr. D Michael Heitkamp (4-19—23); sr. G Gabe Holum (2.13, .910)

Loose pucks: Where do we begin? Not even three months after Hain’s hat trick against Moorhead on Championship Saturday at Xcel Energy Center secured the Thunderhawks’ first state championship since 1980, coach Trent Klatt resigned for the second time in as many years. This time, however, it stuck. Then word came that Hain, a North Dakota commit, and Stejskal (Minnesota Duluth), would bypass their senior seasons for the U.S. National Team Development Program U-18 squad and United States Hockey League, respectively. In late June, Marinucci, a 1990 Grand Rapids graduate and the 1994 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner while starring at UMD, was named Klatt’s successor. Then, on Nov. 13 — the first day of high school practice — future Minnesota Gopher Blake McLaughlin announced he had decided to stay in the USHL, after all. Holum is a standout netminder who alternated starts with Stejskal as a junior before the latter got hot and assumed the gig full-time in the postseason. Holum was the primary starter in 2015-16. The Thunderhawks looked pedestrian near the end of the regular season last February. They lost three straight to Bemidji, Moorhead and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, but regrouped to finish on a seven-game winning streak, including a scintillating section final vs. Duluth East, played in front of 7,000-plus fans at Amsoil Arena. Miller ended that instant classic in double overtime, avenging a 5-0 loss to the Greyhounds in mid-January. Miller, who will play at St. Cloud State, Hain and McLaughlin — the Orange Trinity — comprised perhaps the best line in the state. Grand Rapids is the two-time defending 7AA champ.

At 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Nov. 28 — at Greenway

Dec. 2 — Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 3 p.m.

Dec. 5 — at Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl

Dec. 8 — at Roseau, 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 — at Warroad, 2:15 p.m.

Dec. 22 — at Brainerd, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 23 — at Moorhead, 5 p.m.

Dec. 29 — Forest Lake

Dec. 30 — Andover, 3 p.m.

Jan. 5 — Maple Grove

Jan. 6 — Holy Family Catholic, 3 p.m.

Jan. 9 — at Hermantown

Jan. 11 — Duluth East

Jan. 16 — at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 — at Hibbing-Chisholm

Jan. 23 — at Duluth Marshall

Jan. 27 — Hill-Murray, 3 p.m.

Feb. 3 — Wayzata, noon

Feb. 5 — Bemidji

Feb. 10 — White Bear Lake, 3 p.m.

Feb. 13 — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Feb. 15 — Hermantown