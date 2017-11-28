Team preview: Greenway Raiders

Section: 7A

Key departures: G Austin Anick (3.36 goals-against average, .873 save percentage); F Dylan Carlson (9 goals, 10 assists, 19 points); D Michael Chupurdia (3-12—15); F Taylor Lantz (28-37—65); F Ben Steel (7-8—15); D Dylan Sundquist (1-13—14); D Blake Trboyevich (2-13—15); F Grant Troumbly (8-16—24)

Key returners: Sr. F Aksel Jenson (4-5—9); sr. F Wesley Johnson (6-8—14); jr. F Casadonte Lawson (21-16—37); jr. F Nikolai Rajala (11-11—22)

Loose pucks: The bad news: Offensive leaders Lantz and Troumbly headlined a talented crop of graduates. The good news: Help is on the way, including a pair of Division I-committed sophomores. On back-to-back days early last April, high-octane forward Ben Troumbly (Grant’s younger brother) and defenseman Christian Miller verbally committed to St. Cloud State — Clafton’s alma mater. That influx of talent from a bantam team that reached the past two state tournaments should prevent a major fade for the Raiders, who appeared in last March’s section final, where they were competitive against Hermantown in a 5-1 loss. Not bad considering they were blown out 11-2 by the Hawks in the regular season. Greenway, which started 6-0 and 8-1, dusted off its rivalry with Grand Rapids, falling to the Thunderhawks 4-1 in late January. The clubs are back at it tonight in Coleraine. It’s part of a challenging slate for the Raiders, one that includes Duluth Marshall, Hermantown, Holy Family Catholic and East Grand Forks. Andy Sertich, who played defense for then-coach Pat Guyer when Greenway was rolling out dominant Class AA teams in the early 2000s, joins Clafton’s staff as an assistant. Lawson is the son of former Raiders coach Jim “Bird” Lawson. Five of the Raiders’ eight games against IRC teams last winter were decided by one goal. They were 6-2 against conference foes. Talking about his message to the youngsters set to join this on-the-rise program, Clafton had this to say last spring: “You guys are given the keys to a Lamborghini. Don’t turn it into a Pinto.”

At 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Nov. 24 — Mound Westonka

Nov. 28 — Grand Rapids

Nov. 30 — Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl

Dec. 5 — at Duluth Denfeld (Heritage Center), 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 9 — East Grand Forks, 3 p.m.

Dec. 15 — at Mahtomedi

Dec. 16 — at St. Cloud Cathedral

Dec. 19 — Eveleth-Gilbert

Dec. 22 — at Eveleth-Gilbert

Dec. 27 — Alexandria Area

Dec. 28 — Delano, 5 p.m.

Dec. 29 — Rosemount, 3 p.m.

Jan. 4 — at Hibbing-Chisholm

Jan. 5 — Holy Family Catholic

Jan. 9 — North Shore

Jan. 11 — International Falls

Jan. 16 — Hermantown

Jan. 18 — at Superior

Jan. 23 — at Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl

Jan. 26 — at International Falls

Feb. 9 — at St. Paul Johnson, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 — at St. Paul Academy, 1 p.m.

Feb. 13 — Duluth Marshall

Feb. 15 — Hibbing-Chisholm

1 Ville Hyttinen G So.

3 Brandon Howsen D Sr.

Mitchell Vekich F So.

5 Peyton Orhn F Sr.

6 Brock Trboyevich D So.

7 Aksel Jenson D Sr.

8 Wes Johnson F Sr.

9 Ryan Akkanen F Sr.

10 Cam Lantz F Jr.

11 Aaron Elich D Jr.

12 Christian Miller D So.

13 Donte Lawson F Jr.

14 Cole Finke D Jr.

16 Cole Seeley F Sr.

17 Jace Nyberg D So.

18 Bailey Thorson F Sr.

19 Nikola Rajala F Jr.

21 Ben Troumbly F So.

22 Gavin Newton F Sr.

30 Rick Troumbly G So.