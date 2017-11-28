Team preview: Hermantown Hawks

Section: 7A

Key departures: F Jesse Jacques (27 goals, 34 assists, 61 points); F Dylan Kolquist (16-13—29); G Cade McEwen (1.41 goals-against average, .931 save percentage); D Dylan Samberg (11-23—34); F Ryan Sandelin (36-43—79); F Parker Simmons (7-14—21); F Matt Valure (24-25—49)

Key returners: Jr. F Brady Baker (7-4—11); jr. D Darian Gotz (3-17—20); sr. F Jacob Herter (6-12—18); jr. D Sam High (3-7—10); sr. D Trent Madill (0-7—7); jr. D Elliott Peterson (3-15—18); sr. F Tyler Watkins (22-28—50)

Loose pucks: For the first time since 1995, Hermantown won’t be coached by Bruce Plante, who retired following 28 seasons — over two stints — 547 victories, 13 state-tournament appearances and three Class A championships, including the past two. Former assistant Andrews, a 1998 Hermantown graduate, takes over. All he’s tasked with is turning over a star-studded roster that piloted the Hawks to their eighth consecutive state title game. That heart-stopping tournament ended with a 4-3 win over Monticello-Annandale-Maple Lake in double overtime. Hermantown, which ended the year on a 30-game unbeaten streak, also needed OT to get past St. Cloud Cathedral in the semifinals and Luverne in the quarterfinals. Samberg, the 43rd overall pick in June’s NHL Entry Draft who’s now at Minnesota Duluth, and Sandelin both were Mr. Hockey finalists. And Samberg was the Reed Larson Award winner as the state’s outstanding senior defenseman. McEwen, meanwhile, was a finalist for the Frank Brimsek Award as Minnesota’s top senior netminder. Senior Austin Hess and junior Cole Manahan will compete to replace McEwen in net. Talk about a gauntlet to get things started. The Hawks’ first five games: vs. Wayzata, at Lakeville South, at Eden Prairie, vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (at Eden Prairie) and at Duluth Marshall. Hermantown hasn’t lost to a Class A opponent in the regular season since Jan. 11, 2013. Incoming sophomore Blake Biondi has committed to UMD.

At 7:30 p.m., unless noted

Dec. 1 — Wayzata

Dec. 2 — at Lakeville South, 3 p.m.

Dec. 8 — at Eden Prairie, 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 9 — Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Eden Prairie), 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 — at Duluth Marshall

Dec. 16 — New Prague, 3:15 p.m.

Dec. 22 — Thief River Falls, 6 p.m.

Dec. 27-29— at Hilltopper Holiday Classic

Jan. 5 — St. Cloud Cathedral

Jan. 9 — Grand Rapids

Jan. 11 — Duluth Denfeld

Jan. 13 — at Minnetonka, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16 — at Greenway

Jan. 20 — St. Michael-Albertville, 3:15 p.m.

Jan. 23 — Hibbing-Chisholm

Jan. 25 — Proctor

Jan. 30 — at Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl

Feb. 1 — Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Feb. 3 — Mahtomedi, 3:15 p.m.

Feb. 5 — Superior

Feb. 9 — Eveleth-Gilbert

Feb. 10 — Bemidji

Feb. 15 — at Grand Rapids

1 Austin Hess G Sr.

3 Brady Rothe D So.

4 Kohlton Miller F Jr.

5 Nolan Brickson D Jr.

6 Trent Madill D Sr.

7 Jacob Herter F Sr.

8 Braden Bramstedt F Jr.

9 Brady Baker F Jr.

11 Louis Hnatko F Jr.

12 Ryan Dobbs F So.

13 Justin Thomas F Jr.

14 Darian Gotz D Jr.

16 Drew Sams F So.

17 Matt Erickson F So.

18 Tyler Watkins F Sr.

19 Jack Mathison F So.

20 Ben Siljendahl F Jr.

21 Sam High D Jr.

22 Elliott Peterson D Jr.

23 Wyatt Sonneson F Sr.

24 Brandon Schmidt F Jr.

26 Jake Hausmann F Sr.

27 Blake Biondi F So.

29 Morgan Durfee F Jr.

30 Jacob Backstrom G So.

32 Alex Johnson G Jr.

33 Cole Manahan G Jr.

35 Max Galatz G Jr.

37 Zach Carson D So.

38 Cayden Sunde F So.

40 Jeb Paczynski D So.

44 Indio Dowd D So.