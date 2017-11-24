Snocross: Kamm dominates Dominator

That makes the start even more important than normal, and for the most part, whoever won the start on a mild Friday night on the opening night of the 26th annual Amsoil Duluth National Snocross won the race.

That changed in the grand finale, with Tucker Hibbert getting to the corner first on his Arctic Cat before Kody Kamm of Kenosha, Wis., somehow wrestled the lead back and went on to win on his Polaris.

"I went for it that time," Kamm said. "There was lots of bumping and banging, but that's what it took. I was strong and stayed out front. I wasn't sure if I was going to get it after that first corner, but I just stayed on the gas, and it ended up working out."

These two raced hard.

How hard?

Hibbert ended up wiping out on the backstretch of the second lap while in hot pursuit of Kamm, who went on to the checkered flag. Last-chance qualifier Corin Todd took second in the only Dominator race that features three riders instead of two.

Kamm and Hibbert gave the fans a treat, with aggressive moves and contact throughout.

"It felt like I had Tucker's ski on my back for an entire straightaway one time," Kamm said.

Hibbert's race was over after his crash, with the winningest rider in snocross history going over the edge and out of sight from fans.

"It wasn't too bad," Hibbert said of his crash. "I just kind of got off balance and fell off my sled. My sled took a couple of rolls, so it took most of the beating."

The Dominator is about the only race Hibbert hasn't won in his illustrious career, and he was clearly going after it.

"That's what it's all about," Hibbert said. "I'm here to win. It was a difficult race. Kody rode well and was fairly aggressive, and that's what it takes to win though, I guess. He just snuck by me, and I tried to get him back but just made a mistake. I had a good line going up the hill, but I caught one of the bumps that had a big old groove wore into it. I just caught the side of it and it threw me off balance."

In the opening round of the Dominator, which featured a field of 16 racers, the riders on the inside position at the start appeared to have the edge. But there was about a 90-minute gap between the first round and quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the track was constantly groomed while support races took place.

When the eight Dominator racers came back for the quarterfinals, the track was just the opposite, with the outside lane appearing advantageous the rest of the night.

"The track changed a little bit, and the groomers fixed it and made the lines different," Kamm said. "But that's just racing. You have to figure it out quick. This is a tough race."

Kamm, the defending Amsoil Championship Snocross series Pro points champion, got lane position for the Dominator final and chose the outside. Hibbert wanted to line up closer to Kamm's inside but was forced to line up well to his inside. Todd, a good story in that he's an independent racer without the backing of a big factory team, had to line up behind the other two, having advanced through the LCQ. He was seeking his first Pro win.

Hibbert, coming from that inside position, reversed the trend by beating the other riders on the "hole shot," the race to the corner, but ultimately, Kamm prevailed. He took to the inside coming off the first turn before working his way back out, and it was off to the races.

Kamm, 23, was all smiles afterward when asked what he'd do with all that money.

"I don't know," he said. "I haven't thought about that."

Results, see Scoreboard on B2