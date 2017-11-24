College women's basketball: Saints edge Colorado College
Duluthian Danielle Cieluch made a go-ahead layup with 17 seconds to play and Rashonna Thomas stole the ensuing inbounds and made another layup to clinch St. Scholastica's 61-58 nonconference victory over Colorado College on Friday night in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The Saints (2-1) only shot 37.5 percent from the field — including a woeful 2-for-17 from 3-point range — but scored 22 points off turnovers and had 23 points from their bench to secure the win.
Michala Walther led CSS with 11 points and Cieluch, a Duluth East graduate, added nine.
Payton Katich led the Tigers (1-3) with 15 points.