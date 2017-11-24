Search
    College men's hockey preview: Minnesota State-Mankato vs. Minnesota Duluth

    By Matt Wellens Today at 9:15 p.m.

    NO. 8 MINN. STATE-MANKATO (9-4) AT NO. 16 UMD (6-6-2)

    What: Nonconference game

    When: 7:07 p.m. today

    Where: Amsoil Arena

    Series: Bulldogs lead 27-18-6

    Coaches: Mike Hastings, in his sixth season at Minnesota State, is 131-66-18; Scott Sandelin, in his 18th season at UMD, is 321-290-84

    TV: My9

    Radio: KDAL-AM 610/KDAL-FM 103.9

    Internet: KDAL610.com (audio); nchc.tv (video)

    Twitter: @mattwellens

    Minnesota State update: The Mavericks — with the seventh-highest scoring offense in the country at 3.62 goals per game and 10th-best power play at 25.4 percent — are coming off their second split of the season with WCHA rival Bowling Green, who they beat 6-1 last Friday before losing 4-1 on Saturday in Mankato. The Mavericks lead the Falcons by a point atop the WCHA standings. The Mavs began the season with a 4-0 loss at home to St. Cloud State before sweeping Boston University in Boston. The Mavs also have a home sweep of Michigan Tech and road sweep of Bemidji State. Senior forwards C.J. Suess (4 goals, 12 assists, 16 points) and Zeb Knutson (6-9—15) lead in scoring, and sophomore Marc Michaelis has a team-high seven goals (plus five assists). Senior goaltender Connor LaCouvee (.910 save percentage, 2.16 goals-against average) has split time in goal with junior Jason Pawloski (.897, 2.74) but the team is 7-1 when LaCouvee is the goalie of record.

    UMD update: The Bulldogs and Mavericks are meeting for the first time since 2014-15 — and just the third time since UMD left the WCHA. The second half of this season's home-and-home series is Jan. 23 in Mankato. The Bulldogs are coming off a split on the road at Miami, winning 3-1 on Friday before losing 3-2 on Saturday. The Bulldogs lost two more bodies last week to injuries — freshman wing Kobe Roth and junior wing Billy Exell — leaving the team with just 11 forwards in Saturday's loss. Roth and Exell have been ruled out tonight, but UMD is getting back top-line wings Nick Swaney, a freshman with seven points in eight games, and Joey Anderson, a sophomore with three points in eight games. Both have missed the last three weeks with upper-body injuries. UMD's 36 goals have come from 16 players. Sophomore Riley Tufte continues to lead the team in goals with five, though he hasn't registered a point in five games.

    Quote: "It's a lot better than having a weekend off. I think it's needed. I think it's good. We're getting a couple guys back and it gives them an opportunity to play in one game before we get into league play." — Sandelin

    Matt Wellens

    College hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune covering the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs men's and women's teams, as well as the NCAA Division III programs at St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior.

    mwellens@duluthnews.com
    (218) 723-5317
