Series: Bulldogs lead 27-18-6

Coaches: Mike Hastings, in his sixth season at Minnesota State, is 131-66-18; Scott Sandelin, in his 18th season at UMD, is 321-290-84

TV: My9

Radio: KDAL-AM 610/KDAL-FM 103.9

Internet: KDAL610.com (audio); nchc.tv (video)

Minnesota State update: The Mavericks — with the seventh-highest scoring offense in the country at 3.62 goals per game and 10th-best power play at 25.4 percent — are coming off their second split of the season with WCHA rival Bowling Green, who they beat 6-1 last Friday before losing 4-1 on Saturday in Mankato. The Mavericks lead the Falcons by a point atop the WCHA standings. The Mavs began the season with a 4-0 loss at home to St. Cloud State before sweeping Boston University in Boston. The Mavs also have a home sweep of Michigan Tech and road sweep of Bemidji State. Senior forwards C.J. Suess (4 goals, 12 assists, 16 points) and Zeb Knutson (6-9—15) lead in scoring, and sophomore Marc Michaelis has a team-high seven goals (plus five assists). Senior goaltender Connor LaCouvee (.910 save percentage, 2.16 goals-against average) has split time in goal with junior Jason Pawloski (.897, 2.74) but the team is 7-1 when LaCouvee is the goalie of record.

UMD update: The Bulldogs and Mavericks are meeting for the first time since 2014-15 — and just the third time since UMD left the WCHA. The second half of this season's home-and-home series is Jan. 23 in Mankato. The Bulldogs are coming off a split on the road at Miami, winning 3-1 on Friday before losing 3-2 on Saturday. The Bulldogs lost two more bodies last week to injuries — freshman wing Kobe Roth and junior wing Billy Exell — leaving the team with just 11 forwards in Saturday's loss. Roth and Exell have been ruled out tonight, but UMD is getting back top-line wings Nick Swaney, a freshman with seven points in eight games, and Joey Anderson, a sophomore with three points in eight games. Both have missed the last three weeks with upper-body injuries. UMD's 36 goals have come from 16 players. Sophomore Riley Tufte continues to lead the team in goals with five, though he hasn't registered a point in five games.

Quote: "It's a lot better than having a weekend off. I think it's needed. I think it's good. We're getting a couple guys back and it gives them an opportunity to play in one game before we get into league play." — Sandelin