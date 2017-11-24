No drama: Zimmer says Keenum will start Vikings' next game

Asked during the Friday, Nov. 24, news conference whether Keenum has solidified himself as the starter moving forward, Zimmer responded, "He will be the starter next week."

The early nod comes after yet another surgical performance in which Keenum carved up the Detroit Lions for 282 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-23 victory on Thursday.

"He is playing outstanding," Zimmer said after the game. "He's a great competitor."

Since taking over midgame for the injured Sam Bradford a month and a half ago, Keenum has guided the Vikings on a seven-game winning streak, and with Keenum under center, the Vikings have opened up a comfortable three-game lead in the NFC North.

Not bad for an undrafted quarterback who seemed to have settled into life as a backup after five NFL seasons.

Even with former starter Teddy Bridgewater back from a serious knee injury, Keenum has strengthened his grip on the Vikings' starting job.

"I've used every experience I've ever had and pulled on different lessons I've learned and continued to learn," Keenum explained. "If you're not getting better, you're getting worse. I've continued to try to get better and better and better. I've had a lot of experiences."

In 10 games this season, Keenum has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,476 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He also has the highest Total QBR — a stat that incorporates a quarterback's contributions to winning, including how he affects the game on passes, rushes, turnovers, and penalties — of any active quarterback in the league (77.7).

To put that in perspective, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots is next with a Total QBR of 72.6. Keenum, as crazy as it sounds, could be playing himself into the MVP conversation. The fact that his head coach won't name him as the definitive starter seems to be fueling him.

In fact, since Bridgewater was activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Nov. 8, Keenum has played his best.

He passed for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-30 win over the Washington Redskins two weeks ago and followed that a week later by throwing for 280 yards and a touchdown in an impressive 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

After passing for 282 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions, he drew praise from teammates, most notably as the key reason the Vikings were 6 of 13 on third down.

"He played unbelievable for us," tight end Kyle Rudolph said. "He extended some drives there with his legs."

Zimmer also spoke highly of Keenum's mobility after watching the game film.

"He's moving well in the pocket," Zimmer said. "He moves side to side or where he needs to (for) a chance to throw the football."

Keenum showcased that ability on multiple occasions Thursday, although his most impressive play of the day came in the second quarter when he hung in the pocket, took a lick from a Lions pass rusher and dropped a perfect 22-yard pass to Rudolph on a corner route in the end zone.

Those types of throws exemplify how confident Keenum is at the moment, and he's enjoying every minute. When asked what it means to lead the Vikings on a run like this, he said, "It means a lot. It has been really great to work with these guys. ... It's a special group and I'm really thankful to be a part of it."

No doubt the Vikings are, too.