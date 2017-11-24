College hockey: UMD women stun No. 2 Colgate

Rogge scored her team-high eighth goal at 17:36 of the second period and Brodt tallied her third moments later for a 2-0 lead.

Ashton Bell struck on a power play early in the third period before Lynn Astrup made it 4-0 with her first goal of the season at 13:52.

Convery, who made 24 saves, had her shutout bid ended on a power-play goal by Bailey Larson with 23 seconds to play.

UMD was only 1-for-5 on power plays but put 32 shots on Julia Vandyk's goal.

UMD will play the winner of the other semifinal between host Vermont and RIT today.

Minn. Duluth 0-2-2—4

Colgate 0-0-1—1

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. UMD, Naomi Rogge 8 (Katerina Mrazova, Jalyn Elmes), 17:36; 2. UMD, Sydney Brodt 3 (Ashton Bell, Linnea Hedin), 17:53.

Third period — 3. UMD, Bell 7 (Mrazova, Jessica Healey), 2:58 (pp); 4. UMD, Lynn Astrup 1 (Reagan Haley, Monique Aanenson), 13:52; 5. C, Bailey Larson 5 (Breanne Wilson-Bennett, Olivia Zafuto), 19:37 (pp).

Saves — Jessica Convery, UMD, 8-8-8—24; Julia Vandyk, C, 10-7-11—28.