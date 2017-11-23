Friday's prep football state championship game

Outlook: Cloquet gets its second crack at its first state championship. The other attempt came back in 1976, when a missed extra-point kick in overtime helped White Bear Lake defeat the Lumberjacks 14-13 at old Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. The current Lumberjacks can make program history. "That would be something for the ages," said speedy senior Aahsan Maigag, who has rushed 92 times for 634 yards and 11 TDs. Maigag is the backfield lightning to Spencer Wehr's thunder. Wehr has 185 carries for 1,102 yards and 19 TDs. Dual-threat QB Tim Pokornowski has run for 1,075 yards and eight TDs, while completing 92 of 162 pass attempts for another 1,395 yards and 16 scores. His favorite targets are Mitchell Gerlach (30 receptions, 449 yards, four TDs) and Joshua Bushey (17-255, five). Tom Lenarz is 77-70 in 14 seasons as coach of the Lumberjacks — not bad when you consider his 1-27 start. Cloquet (594 students) and Holy Angels (624) are the two smallest schools, according to Minnesota State High School League enrollment figures, in the Class AAAA bracket. The teams have one common opponent: The Lumberjacks raced past South St. Paul 40-21 in last week's state semifinals, while Holy Angels beat the Packers 18-7 on Sept. 8. The Stars had running back/linebacker Jack Anderson that night, but the Division I recruit (Western Illinois) had his senior season cut short by an October knee injury. ... Holy Angels, a private Catholic school in Richfield, won just four games last year. But the school which NFL star Larry Fitzgerald attended rebounded behind QB Joseph Heimbold, who has topped 1,000 yards both passing and rushing. Heimbold ran for 145 yards and three TDs vs. Winona in the semifinals, while Thomas Shelstad added 113 yards and one score. The Stars trailed 22-19 until Heimbold's final TD, a 23-yarder on fourth-and-1 with 3:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. Holy Angels, state runners-up in 2013, allows 10.3 points per game. The Stars have won six in a row since falling 20-19 to Benilde-St. Margaret's on Oct. 6.

Quotable: "I'm excited about the chance to prove we're the best." — Lenarz

• "I don't even know how to explain it. It'd be amazing," Cloquet senior lineman Jordon Peil when asked what it might feel like to win the program's first state title

