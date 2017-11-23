Snocross takes stock in its future

After using modified snowmobiles in the Pro division from 2011-16, snocross is going with stock sleds, and not everyone thinks it is best for the sport heading into the season-opening Amsoil Duluth National Snocross Friday through Sunday at Spirit Mountain.

Modified racing was popular among fans and allowed more experimenting among race teams.

"This kind of sucks a bunch of fun out of the whole deal," Scheuring said.

Scheuring said the move to stock was an attempt to lower costs and bring more riders into the Pro ranks, but he isn't buying it.

"There was a little bit of a misnomer that the huge cost of racing was the vehicle, and maybe that's true for other teams, but it's not true for my team," he said. "My costs are salaries, logistics, traveling and fuel, while the cost of a race vehicle is anything but astronomical."

Scheuring and his Aurora-based Pro racers, Tim Tremblay and Lincoln Lemieux, will be racing Ski-doo's new racing sled, the MXZx 600RS E-TEC.

"It's fuel injected, it's got a different motor and completely different chassis," Scheuring said. "It uses very advanced technology I don't think other manufacturers have yet."

That's not to say it hasn't been without kinks. Scheuring just hopes those kinks have been worked out.

The Duluth National is always the kickoff to the snowmobile racing season, and it's the weekend to find out who did their homework, and who has catching up to do. That will never change whether it's a stock or modified.

"I've been worried about surprises for 23 years," Scheuring said, laughing. ""We've got a lot of hard laps in and we've spent a year and a half testing this vehicle, preparing for this date. Could there be more bugs or anomalies? Absolutely. Did we find a couple the last couple weeks? For sure. But Ski-doo had a full support team down here, we worked our way through them and we're stronger because of it."

Snocross star Tucker Hibbert, 33, said it will be different this year racing stock only. When he first broke onto the scene in 2000, he raced Pro Stock and Pro Open, which featured modified sleds. That lasted until 2011, when snocross went exclusively to Pro Open because it was easier for race teams to focus on one.

"At the end of the day, it's still a snowmobile race, and somebody has to win, so hopefully that's me," Hibbert said.

Stock racing appeals to purists. One of the interesting aspects of stock sleds are they aren't much different than the production sleds people can buy. Teams are only allowed so many modifications, and that can help keep a competitive balance.

"One of the cool things about it is that the guy sitting in the stands can relate to the sled that's out on the track," Hibbert said.

On the flip side, racing is about being on the cutting edge of technology. The old adage of the perfect race car was one that blew up as soon as it crossed the finish line because all the power was squeezed out of it. That's modified racing, and pushing the limits appeals to fans.

"I enjoyed the open rules a little more, because it allowed us to be crafty and engineering," Hibbert said. "To me, that's part of racing, figuring out how to make your equipment the best it can be."

And that often led to changes in the stock production models.

"You always see it evolve that way, with racing and development," Hibbert said. "You learn what works well and come up with new ideas and new products, and then a year or two down the road, you'd see it in production sleds."

Cold aids in testing

Scheuring said his Planet X snocross racing facility in Aurora was making snow by mid-October and had enough snow for a track by Halloween. Planet X opened to other race teams Nov. 10.

"And what has also been really good is how much the weather pattern has differentiated," Scheuring said. "One day the temperature was 40, the next day, zero. It's been a huge yo-yo. One day you could test with snow that you could make a snowman with because it was so sticky. The next day, the snow was like dumping a bag of sugar, it'd just spread out like that. So you got to test pretty much every possible condition in just three days."

Hibbert of Pelican Rapids, Minn., has been testing his new Arctic Cat ZR 6000R SX at the Christian Brothers Racing track in Fertile, Minn., for about two and a half weeks. In previous years, he has gone to Alaska to test, but this year, he has been able to stay closer to home.

"But you always want more and more," he said.

The mad scientist

As a team owner, Scheuring is like a mad scientist, mixing chemicals till he finds the one that is most potent. Scheuring's team has always implemented computer analysis into his race team, but now more than ever.

"I'm still an old dog learning new tricks, I'm not going to lie," Scheuring said. "The technology is just crazy. We used a laptop computer for tuning and diagnostics more than we do a set of Milwaukee Tools right now. If I had this brain in a 22-year-old body, I'd be dangerous."

26TH ANNUAL AMSOIL

DULUTH NATIONAL SNOCROSS

What: World's largest three-day snowmobile race

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Spirit Mountain

Tonight's featured event: $10,000-to-win Amsoil Dominator

Tickets: Adult tickets $40-42 per day or $75 for all three days, or $35 and $55 for youth (discounted if purchased online at spiritmt.com)