NFC North is the Vikings' to lose

They are hunting bigger game now, like a first-round postseason bye and potential home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Feast on Case Keenum playing with the guts and moxie of a big-moment quarterback thanks to innovative and prescient play calling by offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Dig in to a Vikings defense that rattled and rolled quarterback Matthew Stafford into waywardly winging the ball around like a wounded bird instead of daggering them with another fourth-quarter comeback.

Wash it all down with the refreshing sip of Minnesota's harrowing but rewarding win to start a season-defining three-game road stretch against NFC contenders. The Vikings are on to Atlanta and Carolina with a 9-2 record and plenty for which to be thankful.

"The defense has an awful lot of confidence in the offense, and I believe the offense has a lot of confidence in the defense," said coach Mike Zimmer. "Together we're a pretty good football team."

Keenum is their unlikely flag bearer. Seven victories as a starter and another in relief of Sam Bradford, he shred the journeyman's label for a coast-to-coast television audience that watched Keenum outplay veteran gunslinger Stafford.

He introduced himself with a monster first quarter — 9-for-11 for 94 yards with a touchdown run and pass, as the Vikings marched 80 yards on their first possession and established a lead they protected against all odds.

Keenum made plays with his arm and legs. He was money on third down. He completed clutch passes with defenders in his face and at his feet, absorbing more pressure than he has faced in weeks and finished with 282 yards, a pair of touchdown passes and a 121.8 quarterback rating for the scrapbook.

"I grew up getting yelled at to come eat Thanksgiving dinner playing with my friends and family," he said about growing up in Texas. "To be able to play real football against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving is awesome."

With a healthy Teddy Bridgewater looming in the shadows, Keenum is tightening his grip on the job while keeping Zimmer out of the quagmire of a quarterback controversy.

"Case is playing outstanding," Zimmer said. "Today he seemed like he was more settled. There's times he gets more excitable, goes off the reservation a little. Today he seemed he was in a pretty good mindset. Maybe the game's slowed down for him."

Keenum was asked to explain his sudden emergence following years of being an afterthought.

"I don't have to explain," he said. "I'm out there playing and doing what I do. People can watch and make whatever opinions they want. I'm enjoying being a Viking. This squad is incredible. We're having a lot of fun playing football."

Meanwhile, the offensive production is piling up and relieving pressure on a defense that last year was overtaxed and overrun.

Shurmur the maestro mixed in play-action and stayed committed to the rush. He was at his finest on the opening drive of the third quarter. Four consecutive runs amassed 75 yards in just two minutes, and Latavius Murray's fifth rushing touchdown in as many games made it 27-10 before the smoke cleared from the halftime concert.

There were gag reflexes in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings were caught with 12 defenders on the field, including Terence Newman and Xavier Rhodes. The cornerbacks were draped over Marvin Jones Jr. until suddenly they weren't. and the Lions' receiver slithered into the end zone to cut Minnesota's lead to four points.

Darius Slay slashed into the backfield to block Kai Forbath's field-goal attempt in the final minute to spring Nevin Lawson for a 77-yard recovery and touchdown — only to nullify the madness because he was offsides.

It was an even messier game for the officials. Referee Tony Corrente and his crew must have OD'd on tryptophan before the game.

Stefon Diggs was mauled on a third-quarter deep ball that drew blank stares instead of an obvious flag that would have positioned the Vikings for a field goal. Keenum was penalized for taunting for allegedly flipping the ball at the defender that sacked him.

"It's not something I meant to do at all; I was just frustrated with getting sacked, something I can avoid," Keenum said. "I did a bad job in the pocket. I guess I threw the ball. I don't even remember kind of what happened. It's not me. It's not who I am."

The Vikings came to Motown for the second straight Thanksgiving seeking vengeance on a business trip. Detroit had won three straight in the series and five of seven games during Zimmer's tenure.

Last year, the Lions seized control of the wild card race with two gut-punch wins in a three-week span, tying the game late and winning in overtime at U.S. Bank Stadium before stealing an ugly win here on Turkey Day.

The streaking Vikings flipped the script on the fading Lions and are positioning themselves for a storybook ending.