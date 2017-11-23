Many thought Diggs would be the one to break the Vikings' drought without a 1,000-yard receiver since 2009, the longest such stretch in the NFL. But injuries have hampered Diggs, last season and this one.

Meanwhile, Thielen has broken loose. In Thursday's 30-23 win over Detroit at Ford Field, he had eight catches for 89 yards and now has 1,005 yards this season. The last Minnesota player to reach 1,000 receiving yards was Sidney Rice with 1,312 eight years ago.

"It's remarkable," Diggs said. "Since I've been here, (Thielen's) been one guy I have the utmost respect for, and I love him. That's my brother. That's more than just my teammate. And to see him hit that 1,000-yard mark is just like, it's like your brother graduating from college."

Thielen joined the 1,000-yard class with a 16-yard grab from Case Keenum with 11:27 left in the game. It was his final catch of the day and his 70th of the season, breaking his previous career high of 69 set last year.

Thielen said he's "not even thinking about " the achievement.

"I think when I'm done playing, I'll be able to look back at statistical things like that," he said. "But right now, it's too fun to keep winning, and it doesn't really matter."

Nevertheless, Vikings running back Latavius Murray said he had a talk with Thielen about the milestone before the game. Murray, a sixth-round pick, ran for 1,066 yards two years ago with Oakland and made the Pro Bowl. Thielen was undrafted in 2012 out of Division II Minnesota State Mankato.

"I think it's awesome," Murray said. "Him and I were talking and for me, when I say I was a sixth-round pick and to think that maybe my path was tougher than some others, and then in your locker room there's a guy like Thielen, undrafted from a Division II school.

"You look at that and you're like, 'OK, I didn't have it as bad.' He's a guy that I really admire, what he's done with his opportunity and where he's come from, and so I'm really happy for him. That's just awesome."

It marks the 29th time a Minnesota wide receiver has reached the milestone. Ahmad Rashad, who had 1,000-yard seasons for the Vikings in 1979 and 1980, said this week that Thielen reminds him of hall of famer Steve Largent, who played from 1976-89.

"That's obviously a great compliment," Thielen said. "I definitely have seen his footage and I have a lot of respect for Ahmad and Steve Largent. So, that's definitely a welcome compliment, and I appreciate those things."

With five games left in the season, there remains a chance that Diggs, who has missed two games this season because of injury, also could reach 1,000. With five catches for 66 yards Thursday, he has 40 receptions for 598 yards.

In the meantime, Diggs is simply happy his buddy Thielen finally has broken the Vikings' drought.