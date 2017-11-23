Vikings hold off Lions 30-23 to win seventh straight game

The win gives Minnesota (9-2) a three-game lead over the Lions (6-5). With five games remaining, the Vikings are closing in on their second division title in three years.

The Vikings had to hold on for the win. They led 27-10 in the third quarter before the Lions closed the deficit to 27-23 early in the fourth.

Trailing 30-23 after a field goal by Minnesota's Kai Forbath, the Lions had a final shot to force overtime. But Xavier Rhodes picked off a Matthew Stafford pass on fourth down and returned it 21 yards to the Detroit 16 with 2:50 left in the game.

The Lions did block a field goal and thought they had returned it for a touchdown with just over a minute remaining. But they were called for being offside and the block was nullified.

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum completed 21 of 30 passes for 282 yards. He threw touchdown passes in the first half of 1 and 22 yards to tight end Kyle Rudolph and also ran for a 9-yard TD as the Vikings took a 20-3 lead.

The Lions cut the deficit to 20-10 at halftime. The Vikings then took the second-half kickoff 75 yards to score on a 2-yard run by Latavius Murray to take a 27-10 lead.

Adam Thielen became the first Minnesota receiver since Sidney Rice in 2009 to reach 1,000 yards for the season. Thielen had eight catches for 89 yards to get to 1,005.