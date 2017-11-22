UMD (2-1) led 46-30 at halftime and extended that advantage to 68-37 after three quarters by holding the Lakers (0-2) to just seven points in the third.

The Bulldogs got points from 12 different players. Freshman Sarah Grow led the way with 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting while sophomore Taylor Schneider pitched in 11 points. UMD hit 10-of-17 3-pointers.

Claire Radtke and Tamara Novic led the Lakers with 10 points each.

The Bulldogs return to play Dec. 1 at Bemidji State to open NSIC play.