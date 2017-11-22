College men's basketball: Wilson leads Bulldogs over Huskies

Wilson was 7-of-8 shooting from the field, hitting 4-of-5 3-pointers. He was one of five Bulldogs (2-2) to score in double figures along with sophomore and Superior native Brandon Myer (15), sophomore Logan Rohrscheib (13) and junior Trevor Entwisle (12). Sophomore Luke Harris came off the bench to score 12.

As a team the Bulldogs shot 55.3 percent, including 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Michigan Tech (2-3) was led by Kyle Monroe's 27 points. Only one other Husky, Isaac Appleby with 11 points, reached double figures.

The Bulldogs remain on the road this week, playing against Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha, Wis., on Saturday.