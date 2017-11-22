Skubic looked around and thought to himself, "We can work with this."

While the Twins Ports hasn't received an abundance of snowfall, it's been cold, and when it's cold, Spirit Mountain can crank it out.

That bodes well for the 26th running of the annual Thanksgiving event, which serves as the kickoff to the Amsoil Championship Snocross series.

"It's good," Skubic said of the track. "It's different this year. It starts in a different spot, the finish line is in a different spot. We're not going all the way to the top of the hill, and instead, it's a big sweeping Talladega-like corner. There's a lot of snow here."

And that won't change, despite a high temperature of 45 and rain forecast for Friday.

"Ninety-nine percent of this is man-made snow, and it generally is a little more difficult to melt than natural snow," Skubic said. "With so much snow here, there are absolutely zero worries."

Skubic, who lives near Maple Grove, Minn., is from Eveleth. The 23-year-old is considered a media manager for ISOC but helps with operations as well. This is his fifth straight year working the event, but he has been coming to the Duluth National the past 15 years.

"This is one of the best years for snow conditions," Skubic said. "We haven't had cold weather at the end of October like that in many years, so they started making snow early, and now we have a bunch."

ISOC has its own snow guns but gets to leave them home for this event as Spirit Mountain has an advanced snowmaking operation.

The window Spirit Mountain needs for the event was small before and is even smaller now as the past three years the ski hill has drawn water from the St. Louis River, part of a $7 million project.

Last year, folks around Duluth could be seen mowing their yards and jogging around town in shorts and T-shirts in the lead up to the Duluth National. But temperatures cooled just in time for the event to go on.

Where have we seen that before?

"There have been a couple years where I figured there was no way we could race at Duluth," snocross star Tucker Hibbert said via phone. "It'd be super warm, but it seemed like the temperature would always drop down just before the race. It's been a lot of hard work for those guys over the years, so I'm sure they're really thankful for this season."

While Spirit Mountain had ample snow last season, the third and final day of the Duluth National was fogged out for the third time, joining 1998 and 2005. It was instead held Jan. 8 in Shakopee, Minn., with Hibbert taking the Pro Open final.

While being located near Lake Superior has its benefits, fog probably isn't one of them.

"Fog is tough to forecast," Skubic said.

ISOC began putting the track together Monday morning and it was set for completion Wednesday night.

Many fans and race teams loved the top of the hill grandstand for its views and proximity to the pits, and this year, those bleachers are back.

"There are lots more options when there are maximum amounts of snow, not just for the race track, but for the behind-the-scenes stuff," Skubic said.

Space always has been a challenge for the Duluth National, being atop a ski hill, but more snow means more space can be created by building out from the mountain.

"The track at Spirit Mountain right now is definitely different than what you see in the race program or online," Skubic said. "Usually it all changes depending on snow conditions when we show up at an event, and we kind of go from there. I think the changes are definitely for the better. We've never seen a track like this one at Duluth before."

26TH ANNUAL AMSOIL

DULUTH NATIONAL SNOCROSS

What: World's largest three-day snowmobile race

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Spirit Mountain

Tickets: Adult tickets $40-42 per day or $75 for all three days, or $35 and $55 for youth (discounted if purchased online at spiritmt.com)