NFL: Packers not panicking yet

"I didn't see anything like this coming into this game," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said on that 2006 day. "I fully anticipated getting out there today and competing. Our performance was poor. To lose by 35 points, frankly, is unacceptable."

Eleven years to the day, Baltimore blanked the Packers for the first time since that forgettable 2006 afternoon.

Green Bay turned the ball over five times and managed just 265 total yards as the Ravens cruised to a 23-0 win. Afterward, McCarthy sounded much like the he did the last time his team was shut out.

"It's unfortunate because of the way the team practiced this week," McCarthy said. "You like to see the team have success when they do so well in practice. Felt great coming here today. Felt great coming off the practice field yesterday. We took a big step backwards on offense today."

The Packers went a remarkable 193 games between shutouts. In that time, Green Bay reached the playoffs nine times, won the 45th Super Bowl and played in four NFC championship games.

But there's a different feeling in Green Bay today versus the last time the Packers were blanked.

Back in 2006, it was McCarthy's first season and optimism was still high. In fact, those 2006 Packers managed to win their final four games and finished McCarthy's rookie year with an 8-8 record.

It might be hard for the 2017 Packers to reverse course the way that group once did.

Green Bay (5-5), which has dropped four of its last five games, travels to AFC power Pittsburgh (8-2) for a Sunday night clash.

Franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't eligible to come off the injured reserve list for three more games. And the Packers are averaging a meager 13.4 points per game without Rodgers.

"We've just got to continue to chop the wood," Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari said. "I believe in the philosophy, keep chopping wood, eventually the tree's going to fall.

"We've still got a lot of games in front of us. Our opportunities are still there, but we have to capitalize on our opportunities. And, eventually, time is going to be coming against us, and we want to make sure that we're on the right side when time starts coming against us."

Green Bay quarterback Brett Hundley has thrown only one touchdown pass in the last 18 quarters. His passer rating is a miserable 63.6.

Hundley has just two touchdowns and seven interceptions since Rodgers went down in Minnesota on Oct. 8. Hundley has taken a whopping 17 sacks in 19 quarters and fumbled three times since being forced into action.

Green Bay's defense gave a valiant effort against Baltimore. But the Ravens possess one of the NFL's poorest offenses, and when the Packers have faced solid offenses this year, they've struggled miserably.

Right now, it's hard to find much to be optimistic about.

"You just go about business as usual," left guard Lane Taylor said. "You can't look back on this and say we can't move the ball or whatnot. Because we still moved the ball. It's just we didn't execute when we needed to. We'll just learn from the mistakes and just keep rolling."

Back in 2006, after being blanked by New England, McCarthy said: "We will definitely learn from this experience and there will be positive things that we will learn and move on from."

He was right, too, as that team eventually saved its season.

On Sunday, McCarthy said: "I just think we're going to play better as we move on."

That was the message McCarthy was selling to his team. It's also a mantra the Packers were all mimicking afterwards.

Whether they fully believe it — and can save this once promising season — is something no one knows.

"No, we're not in panic mode," wideout Davante Adams said. "Everything is still in front of us. We've got to get a grip on it real quick here, otherwise we will be in panic mode. But I don't see panic. Panicking just leads to everybody just going all over the place and the structure of your team and your offense kind of falls apart. So you never want to panic."