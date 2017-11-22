Colleges: UMD to induct quartet into Hall of Fame
Minnesota Duluth announced Tuesday it will induct four into the UMD Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2018 next March.
Former football coach and athletic director Bob Nielson, four-time Olympic women's hockey player Jenny (Schmidgall) Potter, golf All-American Tom Waitrovich and longtime hockey volunteer Dale "Hogie" Haagenson will be inducted on March 3, 2018 at the Holiday Inn and Suites' Lake Superior Ballroom in downtown Duluth. The event kicks off with lunch at 1 p.m., followed by the induction program.
Nielson coached the Bulldogs for 10 seasons (199, capturing two NCAA Division II championships during perfect 15-0 seasons, and amassing a 100-26 overall record.
Potter transferred from the University of Minnesota after her freshman season and racked up a school-record 256 points, leading UMD to an NCAA crown in the 2002-03 season.
Waitrovich tied for 12th at the Division II golf championships in 1982 to attain All-America second-team status.
Haagenson has been a volunteer assistant equipment manager for 37 seasons with the men's hockey team.