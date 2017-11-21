Michael Jordan turning into Vikings fan

They already have watched nearly all 10 Minnesota games together this season.

"I have turned Michael Jordan into a Vikings fan," Rashad said.

The basketball hall of famer became close with Rashad in the late 1980s when the former Vikings receiver was an NBA broadcaster for NBC. Jordan came to Minnesota when Rashad was inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor on Sept. 29, although he didn't stay for the Oct. 1 game against Detroit, when Rashad's name was unveiled at U.S. Bank Stadium.

As the Vikings (8-2) continue to win, Rashad said Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets, is becoming more of a fan each week.

"He's a Patriots fan, but in the NFC, I think he's come around and he likes the Vikings," Rashad said. "We watch every Sunday. He not only cheers for them, but he's jumped on the bandwagon. Each week, he's cheering more."

Minnesota takes a six-game winning streak into Ford Field on Thursday.

"When you jump on the bandwagon, it takes you awhile to become a believer, but every week (Jordan has) gotten more and more confidence,'' Rashad said.

Rashad said Jordan doesn't have any Vikings gear yet, but the plan is to get him some if they continue to win.

"We'll get him a jersey the closer we get (to the Super Bowl)," said Rashad, who played for Minnesota from 1976-82.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen called it "cool" when told Jordan is becoming a fan. Thielen, who ranks second in the NFL with 916 receiving yards, was asked if he would send Jordan a jersey.

"I don't think he wants that," he said with a laugh. "He wants a Case Keenum jersey, I think."

BRIDGEWATER PATIENT

Receiver Jarius Wright admires how Teddy Bridgewater has handled becoming Keenum's backup.

Bridgewater, who hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL in August 2016, was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Nov. 8. On Thursday, he will be the backup quarterback for a third straight game.

"He understands that he has to be patient and wait his return," Wright said. "It's just part of football. He's had a great attitude. I can't say enough good things about the way he's handled his role."

Wright is close with Bridgewater and a teammate since the quarterback joined the Vikings as a rookie in 2014.

"Teddy is a smart guy," he said. "He understands how things work, so he's not rushing himself back. He knows that his time will come, whenever that is."

WOES VS. LIONS

Since Mike Zimmer took over as Vikings coach in 2014, Detroit, not Green Bay, has provided their toughest challenge in the NFC North.

The Vikings are 3-4 against the Packers but have gone just 2-5 against the Lions, losing the past three games. They fell 22-16 in overtime and 16-13 last year, and 14-7 last month at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"We haven't scored enough points," Zimmer said of the losses.

Since scoring a season-low seven points against the Lions, the Vikings have won six straight games while averaging 27 points a game. Zimmer, though, expects a stiff challenge the Lions (6-4), whose coach, Jim Caldwell, arrived in the NFC North the same year as Zimmer.