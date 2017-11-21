Prep summaries

Ashland 12-22—34

Superior 19-32—51

Ashland — A. Moreland 2, K. McPeak 3, A. Koehler 3, M. Brinker 7, L. Jablonski 4, F. O'Connor 6, Z. Pearce 4, C. Perry 2, M. Wiggins 3. Totals 14 4-9 34.

3-point goals — Wiggins, Koehler.

Superior — Chloe Kintop 3, Jessica Kimmes 2, Sophie Kintop 4, Lexi Jensen 2, Niya Wilson 19, Emily Hunter 2, Maddy Myer 11, Lauren Raboin 5, Mady Stariha 3. Totals 20 5-9 51.

3-point goals — Wilson 4, Myer, Stariha.

FOOTBALL

Northeast White All-District Team

Two Harbors — Spencer Ross, sr, RB/LB; Logan Loiselle, sr., TE/S; Ryan Darsow, sr., QB/K; Aaron Elmquist, sr., OG/DL; Chad Nordean, sr., OT/DT; Mason Meyer, jr., FB/LB; Ricky Brenna, jr., RB/LB.

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin — Anto Vidovic, sr., TE; Seth Jensen, sr., DE; Aksel Jenson, sr., RB; Cole Platt, jr., LB; Tom Haubrich, sr., LB.

Virginia — Beau Foix, sr., DE/QB/TE; Bryce Kennedy, sr., OL/DL; Dawson Flatley, jr., FB/LB; Tanner Hinzman, sr., FB/DL; Carter Crandall, jr., FB/LB.

Eveleth-Gilbert — Andrew O'Brien, sr., FB/LB; John Stanaway, sr., OT/DT; Kyle Sickel, sr., QB/DE.

International Falls — Armando Barrios, jr., RB/C; Brant Johnson, sr., OL/DL.

Offensive MVP — Ross; defensive MVP — Loiselle; coach of the year — Tom Nelson, Two Harbors; assistant coach of the year — Murray Anderson, Virginia.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Proc.-Herm. 0-4-0—4

Hibb.-Chis. 0-1-0—1

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. PH, Kennedy Halverson (Karie Lenard), 6:06; 2. PH, Lenard (Katie Lessard), 9:13; 3. HC, Emma Lundell (Allie Bussey), 10:43; 4. PH, Mariah Haedrich (Ella Anick), 12:16; 5. PH, Ashley Hanson (Taylynn Miller), 15:59.

Third period — No scoring.

Saves — Ryan Gray, PH, 8; Abby Edstrom, HC, 26.

Western Wis. 0-2-1—3

Superior 1-0-1—2

First period — 1. S, Arika Trentor (Destiny Holmes, Jillian Reuille), 3:58.

Second period — 2. WW, Bailey Williams (Skye Federation), 4:27; 3. WW, Ellie Brice (Williams), 6:49.

Third period — 4. S, Addie Young, 6:46; 5. WW, Grace Kline (Margo Gauper, Sydney Hahn), 7:06.

Saves — Catherine Magler, WW, 20; Autumn Siers, S, 29.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1, Moose Lake Area 1, OT

GIRLS SWIMMING

All-Lake Superior Conference

200 medley relay — Duluth Denfeld (Erin Rudd, Maggie Kaptonak, Kayla Nelson, Keeli Gustafson); 200 freestyle relay — Denfeld (Gustafson, Hannah Feyen, Gracie Anderson, Lindsay Johnson); 400 freestyle relay — Denfeld (Anderson, Nelson, Johnson, Rudd); 200 freestyle — Johnson, Denfeld; 200 individual medley — Rudd, Denfeld; Haley Melin, Proctor-Hermantown; 50 freestyle — Hannah Ewer, Proctor-Hermantown; Erin Walpole, Superior; 100 butterfly — Kaptonak; Melin; 100 freestyle — Ewer; Anderson; 500 freestyle — Johnson; Samantha Pogatchnik, Proctor-Hermantown; 100 backstroke — Rudd; Maddie Dostal, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 100 breaststroke — Walpole; Julia Vilanova, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

VOLLEYBALL

All-Lake Superior Conference

First Team

Kate Kleinschmidt, sr., Duluth Marshall; Caitlin Schneeweis, jr., Duluth Denfeld; Sierra Bolen, sr., Hermantown; Jordyn Maas, jr., Duluth Denfeld; Hannah Hughes, jr., Superior; Aleksie Rengel, sr., Duluth Marshall.

Second Team

Caleigh Jensen, jr., Superior; Ellie Gamradt, sr., Hermantown; Sam Pogatchnik, jr., Proctor; Ashley Larson, jr., Duluth Denfeld; Elena Brinker, jr., Ashland; Laynie Martineau, sr., Proctor.