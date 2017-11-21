College women's basketball: CSS, UWS fall on road

The Auggies (1-2) only shot 38 percent from the field and hit just 3 of 11 shots from 3-point range.

Holly VanKempen and Rashonna Thomas each scored 14 for the Saints (1-1), who made 24 of 67 (36 percent) from the field and were 5-for-25 from long range.

• St. Benedict pulled away in the fourth quarter and then had to hang on to defeat Wisconsin-Superior 61-58 in a nonconference game at St. Joseph, Minn.

Niki Fokken led St. Benedict with 18 points, Maddie Schmitz added 13 and Haley Fingalsen hit a pair of free throws with :01 left to secure the victory.

Hannah Norlin led UWS (2-3) with 15 points and Hailey Kontny scored 13.