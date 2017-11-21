College men's basketball: Saints, 'Jackets pounded

Burt Hedstrom scored 15 points to lead four Tommies in double figures and St. Thomas (2-1) shot 53 percent from the field, including an 11-for-23 night from 3-point range.

Conversely, the Saints (0-3) shot just 35 percent overall and were 5-for-25 on 3-pointers. Brandon Newman of Barnum led with 15 points and Collin Anderson had 14.

• The only positive for Wisconsin-Superior on Tuesday was holding Wisconsin-River Falls under the century mark in a 98-68 nonconference loss at River Falls.

Austin Heidecker came off the bench to score 16 points and lead four Falcons in double figures.

Duluth East graduate Shaq Coleman had 19 points to lead the Yellowjackets and Vid Milenkovich added 16.