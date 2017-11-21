College women's hockey: Third period costs UWS

Jacie Hoehn scored twice after Kayla Murray broke a 1-1 tie early in the third and Mikayla Jones tacked on a goal with 65 seconds to play for the Auggies.

Emily Heid had the lone goal for the Yellowjackets, scoring on a power play at 16:49 of the second period.

UWS goalie Sky Brown made 27 saves, while Augsburg's McKenna Manalli stopped 21 shots.