    College women's hockey: Third period costs UWS

    By News Tribune Today at 10:15 p.m.

    Augsburg College scored four goals in the third period to defeat Wisconsin-Superior 5-1 in nonconference action Tuesday in Minneapolis.

    Jacie Hoehn scored twice after Kayla Murray broke a 1-1 tie early in the third and Mikayla Jones tacked on a goal with 65 seconds to play for the Auggies.

    Emily Heid had the lone goal for the Yellowjackets, scoring on a power play at 16:49 of the second period.

    UWS goalie Sky Brown made 27 saves, while Augsburg's McKenna Manalli stopped 21 shots.

