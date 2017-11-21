Johnson, whom coach P.J. Fleck confirmed to KFXN-FM will miss four to five weeks after breaking his left hand Nov. 11 against Nebraska, leads Minnesota in receptions (35), yards (677) and touchdowns (seven). He traveled to Evanston, Ill., but watched from the sideline with a cast on his hand.

Neither Eric Carter nor Rashad Still was listed on Tuesday's depth chart, which is subject to change. Although Carter and Still have only a combined six receptions, they have played in a combined 21 games.

"If you do the right things, you're going to be a part of this program; if you don't do the right things, you're not going to be a part of this program," Fleck said.

Fleck said there are no new player suspensions but added, "It's one of those things that goes for every area. That goes for working on getting your game better. That's not just the amount of 20 hours that you are allowed. That's not just during practice. That's getting yourself better when you do get in-game situations, whether you are experienced or not experienced, whether you are young or you are old. You get in there and you execute."

During spring practice, Fleck called Still a potential "bell cow," but the 6-foot-5 receiver has been suspended and has only two catches for 68 yards this season. Heading into the season, he was the Gophers' leading returning receiver.

Minnesota had an estimated six drops against Northwestern and has fallen to 120th in the country in passing offense, with a 133-yard average.

Added to the receiver depth chart Tuesday were Clay Geary as a starter, and Drew Hmielewski and Will Reger as backups. None has a reception in sporadic action this season.

Other receiver starters were Mark Williams and Phillip Howard. Williams has two receptions for 43 yards in eight games. Howard has 11 grabs for 132 yards in 10 games.

Gophers receivers have struggled getting open for quarterbacks Demry Croft and Conor Rhoda. Minnesota has a passing efficiency rating of 106, which ranks 117th in the country.