Two Gopher offensive linemen questionable for Saturday

"We are doing everything we can with Conner and (Garrison), but we'll see," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Tuesday, Nov. 21.

If those two can't play the Badgers, Minnesota (5-6) will turn to Quinn Oseland at guard and Bronson Dovich at center. The Gophers previously lost starting center Jared Weyler to a season-ending leg injury.

"They haven't played much, ever, at all," Fleck said. "Now, they are expected to go in there and do it."

Wright played with a heavily wrapped left hand against Northwestern and missed time during the 39-0 loss in Evanston, Ill. Olson left Saturday's game with a left leg injury but returned to action.

Connelly and Cichy

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst was complimentary of Badgers junior inside linebacker Ryan Connelly of Eden Prairie.

"He is a significant, major contributor to our defense and (I) love the way that he goes about every day," Chyst said Tuesday on the Big Ten conference call. "School is important to him. He works at that. Then he comes over here and football is important to him."

Connelly, who earned a scholarship before the 2015 season, leads the Badgers with 65 tackles. He also has seven tackles for lost yards, a sack and a forced fumble this season.

Linebacker Jack Cichy, a senior from Somerset, Wis., who attended Hill Murray, tore an anterior cruciate ligament in August before his senior season.

"He's got an amazing outlook on everything," Chryst said. "That was one of the hardest things for everyone on this team to see."

Cichy, also a former walk-on, missed last year's 31-17 win over Minnesota because of a torn pectoral muscle. It's unclear whether Cichy will apply for a medical redshirt and be available for next year's battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe

"I've had conversations with him that have just been between us two, so I will leave it at that," Chryst said.

'86 blocks'

Gophers true freshman cornerback Rey Estes is behind the scenes during his redshirt season in Dinkytown, but his East St. Louis (Ill.) High School will be featured in a FOX documentary on Sunday.

Executive produced by NBA superstar LeBron James, the film tracked the 2016 season — Estes' senior year — to show the hardscrabble life in a city that has struggled with gun violence and poverty. The high school has produced NFL All-Pros Byron Cox and Kellen Winslow Sr., and several Division I players.

Gophers senior defensive tackle Merrick Jackson also is from East St. Louis but attended Althoff Catholic High School.

Briefly

Fleck said on the radio that he will set out to recruit following Sunday night's team banquet.