Prep football: Cloquet line undersized but overpowering

"Through compliments," he said before practice Monday afternoon in Esko. "Pat 'em on the head."

C'mon, compliments? Head pats? They deserve more. And what faster way to a big guy's heart than food? The more calories, the better.

"I might get them doughnuts tomorrow," the do-it-all senior said, laughing.

That'd go over well for a unit that "mauled us" and "flat-out physically dominated us," as South St. Paul coach Chad Sexauer said following his team's 40-21 loss to the Lumberjacks.

"Oh, yeah," Cloquet tackle Bryce Turnbull said. "We're 'O' linemen — we love doughnuts."

Don't get the wrong impression. This isn't a group of wide-bodied behemoths like you see playing on TV on Saturday or Sunday afternoons. The two tackles — Turnbull and Dylan Lauer — fit the mold at 6-foot-5 and 6-4, respectively. But while Lauer goes about 270 pounds, Turnbull, a former receiver, tips the scales at a modest 220.

Then there are the guards. Luke Konietzko is 5-11, 225, and Zach Dunaiski is 5-11, 235. Center Jordon Peil, meanwhile, checks in at 5-11 and 220. Throw in pass-catching tight end Joshua Bushey (6-0, 200), and you realize that this line has cleared the way for Cloquet to pile up nearly 5,000 yards of total offense despite frequent size disadvantages.

"The bottom line is we play teams that are bigger than us every week," Lumberjacks coach Tom Lenarz said. "That's not something unique for us. We're never going to line up and be bigger than the team we're playing."

Lauer credits a motivated offseason regimen in which the Lumberjacks lift weights at least three times a week and participate in focused, intense sessions of impact sports training. The lifting and conditioning continue into the season, though it's scaled back because of time constraints.

"I just feel like I've put in more work than my opponent," Lauer said.

His fellow tackle, Turnbull, noted the importance of staying low and holding blocks through the whistle. Some guys make an initial hit and think their work is done. Not the Lumberjacks. They keep driving until the play is complete.

"Say Spencer (Wehr) is running the ball," Turnbull, who is in his first year as a lineman, explained. "That's the difference between him getting 3 yards or, if we're holding our blocks, him getting a touchdown."

The numbers suggest they're holding their blocks. Wehr has rushed for 1,102 yards and 19 touchdowns entering Friday's 4 p.m. Class AAAA championship game vs. Holy Angels Academy at U.S. Bank Stadium. Six of those scores came in the Section 7AAAA final against North Branch, when the senior also caught a TD pass from Pokornowski. That night, Wehr was all but unstoppable, no doubt, but he had the luxury of running lanes that looked more like running highways. They were huge.

In last week's semifinal, Pokornowski turned the tide for good when he received a shotgun snap from Peil, took a hesitation step to his right, bounced left and slipped through an opening before racing away to give the Lumberjacks a 27-14 lead less than four minutes before halftime. How good was the line on that play? Pokornowski, who followed a textbook lead block from a pulling Konietzko, was never touched on his 59-yard romp.

Pokornowski doesn't take it for granted, but he has become accustomed to that kind of execution from his teammates.

"I expect that from them every week," the QB said. "The holes they created in the South St. Paul game were big, and that's really what sprung us."

Added Wehr: "Without them, I wouldn't be rushing for 1,000 yards."

Five of the six linemen are seniors — Konietzko is the lone junior —and they're just as much brains as brawn, Lenarz said. Consequently, he and offensive coordinator Paul Riess can tweak things in-game based on what the defense is doing. Nobody misses a beat.

"Hogs," they are not.

"These guys are big, physical kids, but they're also really smart," Lenarz said. "They understand the game, they understand our offense. We've been able to make adjustments in the game that haven't always been possible in the past."

The proof is in the production.

The unbeaten Lumberjacks have scored 469 points and amassed 4,806 yards, good for per-game averages of 39.1 and 400.5. They've reached 40 points in eight of their 12 games. And while Wehr is the rushing leader, Pokornowski isn't far behind at 1,075 yards, to go with eight TDs. He's also connected on 92 of 162 pass attempts for 1,395 yards and 16 more scores. Aahsan Maigag has added 634 yards and 11 TDs on the ground.

Factor in versatile Mitchell Gerlach, who has 30 catches for 449 yards and four TDs, and Cloquet has the kinds of weapons any team would covet. Like Wehr said, though, without a talented line, that wouldn't mean much.

Which is why it pays to take care of them.

Pokornowski did just that Tuesday, delivering doughnuts at school.

Because happy linemen are helpful linemen, those running holes could be even larger Friday.

PREP BOWL XXXVI

Holy Angels Academy (11-1) vs. Cloquet (12-0)

What: Class AAAA championship

When: Approximately 4 p.m.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

TV: Me-TV Ch. 10.2 (Spectrum cable ch. 106)

Radio: WKLK-AM 1230/WKLK-FM 96.5

Twitter: @Louiesg3