Wild's Foligno, Ennis happy to be part of a winning culture

They were tired of losing.

As a part of a massive rebuild with the Sabres, Foligno and Ennis were subjected to competing with substandard teams. It netted the Sabres a cornerstone piece in the form of star winger Jack Eichel, but the process was hard for players to stomach.

"It was tough," Foligno said. "We knew we were put in a spot where we didn't have the best team, so we got trampled a lot of nights."

"It's great to be a part of a culture that's determined to win a Stanley Cup this season," Ennis said. "You know, Buffalo has been in kind of a rebuild process, and everyone knows they've had quite a few losses over the last few seasons, and that's tough on everybody. ... Everyone that plays competitive sports wants to win. It's definitely nice to be here, where losing is not an option."

Foligno and Ennis came to the Wild in a June 30 trade that sent Jason Pominville and Marco Scandella to the Sabres. It remains to be seen which team actually won the trade, though the Wednesday, Nov. 22, game at the KeyBank Center should provide a good snapshot, as it marks the first time both teams have played each other since the move.

"I'm sure they're going to be pumped up tomorrow night," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "We will put them in the best spots available."

Boudreau said he's been pleased with the way Foligno and Ennis have adapted to a winning culture. While neither player has stuffed the stat sheet — Foligno has seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in 19 games; Ennis has five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in 20 games — they are finding niches with each passing game.

"Learning in a hurry that losing is really not accepted," Boudreau said. "You can't make positives out of losing. The only way to have fun is to win. Nothing else matters. The sacrifices guys have to make, whether it's in practice or the game, are probably something that Marcus and Tyler haven't been used to."

Foligno said it hasn't been easy jumping into a winning culture.

"It's been challenging for us," Foligno said. "You have to develop better habits, and that takes a while to learn. That was the biggest difference. It's been great to be in this winning culture, where losing is not acceptable and a lot is expected out of us."

Foligno added that he likes the way that everyone in the locker room holds each other accountable.

"It's not like we have guys yelling at each other or anything like that," he said. "You just have guys letting other guys know that they have to make a better play next time. ... It goes all the way from the leadership down to the rookies. That makes the team better."

Listening to the way Foligno and Ennis talk about being members of the Wild, it's clear that the struggles with the Sabres have made both hungrier. Ennis was in Buffalo for eight seasons, Foligno for six.

"I still haven't played in the playoffs," Foligno said. "It's been tough every summer to have to go back home early and watch (older brother) Nick play a couple times in the playoffs and see his success. Just in general to see a Stanley Cup get hoisted every season and me not being the person that's doing it is tough. That is something that's fueled me and something I want to bring here to the Wild."